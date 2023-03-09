Cheerleader, 15, Killed by Fallen Tree While Cleaning Up After Tenn. Storm Saves 3 Lives with Donated Organs

A Tennessee teenager who dreamed of healing brain injuries has helped save the lives of three people in need of organ transplants after she was killed by a falling tree.

Aleya Brooks, 15, of Hendersonville, died this past weekend after she was hit by the tree while cleaning up storm debris, according to CBS affiliate WTVF and FOX affiliate WZTV.

Since then, four of the Sumner County teen's organs have been donated to three people, whose lives were saved as a result of their respective transplants, NBC affiliate WSMV reported.

Loved ones said it's what Aleya would have wanted, per the reports.

"I had my sister's kidney for almost 35 years. So, she knows how important organ donation is," said Aleya's mother, Darla Brooks, according to WZTV. "And I absolutely know that she would want to do anything to save more lives."

Jason Brooks said his daughter "wanted to heal brain trauma, brain injuries, Alzheimer's" and more before her death, per the report.

"She said 'I just want to be a neuropsychologist,' " Jason told WSMV. "And it breaks our heart that it was from brain trauma that she is no longer here."

Aleya's parents adopted their late daughter from China when she was 9 months old, according to WZTV.

The teen won two national championships as a competitive cheerleader with Liberty Creek High School, per the report.

The Liberty Creek High School cheer team came together ahead of their teammate's honor walk on Sunday, according to WTVF.

"She would be overjoyed to see how many lives have been impacted because of her," teammate Dalaina Davis said in the report.

Jason and Darla hope to eventually meet the individuals whose lives were saved thanks to Aleya's organs, according to WSMV.

Her celebration of life service will be held Thursday evening at Long Hollow Church, per the report.

Meanwhile, on GoFundMe, the parents are looking to raise money for "an organization focused on the advancement of care and research for neurological and brain disorders," as well as their local church.

"Even in her passing, we want to help her continue her legacy of loving people and making a difference in lives around the world," Jason wrote in the fundraiser's description, "all while loving Jesus with all her heart and being a light to the world."