Cheerleader, 15, Killed by Fallen Tree While Cleaning Up After Tenn. Storm Saves 3 Lives with Donated Organs

"I absolutely know that she would want to do anything to save more lives," Aleya Brooks' mother Darla said after three people received four of her late daughter's organs

By
Published on March 9, 2023 04:50 PM
Girl Killed by Fallen Tree Saved 3 Lives with Organ Donation
Photo: GoFundMe

A Tennessee teenager who dreamed of healing brain injuries has helped save the lives of three people in need of organ transplants after she was killed by a falling tree.

Aleya Brooks, 15, of Hendersonville, died this past weekend after she was hit by the tree while cleaning up storm debris, according to CBS affiliate WTVF and FOX affiliate WZTV.

Since then, four of the Sumner County teen's organs have been donated to three people, whose lives were saved as a result of their respective transplants, NBC affiliate WSMV reported.

Loved ones said it's what Aleya would have wanted, per the reports.

"I had my sister's kidney for almost 35 years. So, she knows how important organ donation is," said Aleya's mother, Darla Brooks, according to WZTV. "And I absolutely know that she would want to do anything to save more lives."

Jason Brooks said his daughter "wanted to heal brain trauma, brain injuries, Alzheimer's" and more before her death, per the report.

"She said 'I just want to be a neuropsychologist,' " Jason told WSMV. "And it breaks our heart that it was from brain trauma that she is no longer here."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aleya's parents adopted their late daughter from China when she was 9 months old, according to WZTV.

The teen won two national championships as a competitive cheerleader with Liberty Creek High School, per the report.

The Liberty Creek High School cheer team came together ahead of their teammate's honor walk on Sunday, according to WTVF.

"She would be overjoyed to see how many lives have been impacted because of her," teammate Dalaina Davis said in the report.

Jason and Darla hope to eventually meet the individuals whose lives were saved thanks to Aleya's organs, according to WSMV.

Her celebration of life service will be held Thursday evening at Long Hollow Church, per the report.

Meanwhile, on GoFundMe, the parents are looking to raise money for "an organization focused on the advancement of care and research for neurological and brain disorders," as well as their local church.

"Even in her passing, we want to help her continue her legacy of loving people and making a difference in lives around the world," Jason wrote in the fundraiser's description, "all while loving Jesus with all her heart and being a light to the world."

Related Articles
Teen Has Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By a Car While Attending a Volleyball Tournament. https://www.gofundme.com/f/pray-for-janae. Credit: Gofundme
Teen's Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By Car While Attending Volleyball Tournament: 'Her Life Has Changed'
daughter kidney donor. https://www.gofundme.com/f/v7xqtw-medical-bills. Gofundme
Mo. Woman, 25, Secretly Donates Kidney to Her Father, 60, Who Told Her Not To: 'I Was in Shock'
Pleasure Pier in Galveston, Texas
1 Body Pulled From Water After Twin Boys, 13, Went Missing While Swimming at Texas Beach
5 Officers Fired, 3 Suspended as Sex Scandal Rocks Tenn. Police Department LaVergne
Tenn. Police Chief Fired as New Details Emerge in Department's Ongoing Sex Scandal Investigation
5 Officers Fired, 3 Suspended as Sex Scandal Rocks Tenn. Police Department LaVergne
5 Officers Fired, 3 Others Suspended as Sex Scandal Rocks Tenn. Police Department
zoe mckinney
Utah Girl, 17, Dies After Falling Off Cliff While Hiking with Friends: 'She Was Just the Sweetest'
January 2, 2023, Sacramento County, California, USA: Flooded homes are seen in Point Pleasant, California, on Monday, as an evacuation order for residents in Point Pleasant and a shelter-in-place order for those in Wilton remained in effect. A historic atmospheric river dumped a deluge of rain across Northern California in the final days of 2022. The Cosumnes River swelled to its highest level ever in history on Sunday and parts of Sacramento County flooded.
2-Year-Old Boy Killed After Redwood Tree Falls on Home During Powerful Storm in California
Weaver family, Mich. Parents Killed in Crash on Way to Son’s High School Basketball Game
Mich. Community Mourns Parents of 3 Who Were Killed in Crash While Driving to Son's Basketball Game
Kayla Green
Girl, 15, Jailed for Up to 9 Years for Killing Honor Roll Student Who Was Cheerleading Star
5 Officers Fired, 3 Suspended as Sex Scandal Rocks Tenn. Police Department LaVergne
Cop Fired in Sex Scandal Admitted to Affairs, Trading Nude Pics and Playing 'Strip Uno' with Fellow Officers
Tre Evans-Dumaran, Maui Firefighter Dies After Being Sweeten Into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea
Hawaii Firefighter, 24, Dies from Injuries After Being Pulled into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe Discusses Damage from Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara, Calif.: 'Nobody Could Get in Or Out'
Leeland Trampoline accident
Calif. Boy, 8, 'Slowly' Waking from Coma After Hitting Head in Trampoline Accident: 'We Are Hopeful'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/scbpo-jackie-montanaros-family. SCBPO Jackie Montanaro's family . Credit GOFUNDME
Mom Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. Home: 'I Am Heartbroken,' Her Husband Says
3 Children Dead in N.C. House Fire
3 Toddlers Die in N.C. House Fire Despite Officials' Rapid Response to Teen's Call For Help
California sinkhole
Mom and Daughter Saved in Dramatic Rescue After Sinkhole Swallows 2 Cars in Storm-Battered California