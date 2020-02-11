Here’s How You Can Cheer Up a Sick Child and Send Them a Card for Valentine’s Day

Image zoom Getty

Hospitals around the country are encouraging people to send Valentine’s Day cards to their young patients — and here’s how you can get in on sharing the love.

With Valentine’s Day landing this Friday, there is still some time to send a physical or virtual card to sick children at a number of hospitals. At Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, kids will get their cards hand-delivered, along with goody bags.

Not only that, but $1 will be donated to the hospital for every card sent until Feb. 12. This is all thanks to an anonymous donor who will contribute up to $25,000.

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital has the option to send a Valentine’s Day e-card featuring artwork inspired by artwork from their patients.

The cards include sweet notes such as “You Brighten the Cloudiest Days,” “You Have a Pizza My Heart,” and “You’re a Super Valentine!” Participants can also fill out a personalized message to the children after selecting their card.

At Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, participants can select from three Valentine’s Day cards featuring a sloth, llama or a unicorn, before including a personal message. If they receive 10,000 Valentines, the William P. and Bella Cohen Family Foundation will send a stuffed animal to every patient, the hospital announced on their website.

Patients at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Michigan will be able to bring “their Valentine to life” by using a smartphone or tablet to reveal 3D objects with their cards.

According to KTTV, here are some additional hospitals with Valentine’s Day programs:

Boston Children’s Hospital Trust (Massachusetts)

Children’s Health (Texas)

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (California)

C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital (Michigan)

Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation (Arizona)

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (National)

Texas Children’s Hospital (Texas)