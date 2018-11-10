Charlie Sheen Says He 'Cannot Get a Hold of My Parents' as Calif. Wildfires Intensify

Robyn Merrett
November 09, 2018 11:45 PM

Charlie Sheen says he has not been able to reach his parents since the two wildfires in Southern California erupted on Thursday causing the evacuation of at least 30,000 homes.

“I cannot get ahold of my parents Martin and Janet Sheen,” Charlie, 53, wrote on Twitter Friday evening.

“They are in the group, at the staging ground near Zuma Beach,” Charlie continued in reference to the beach county in Malibu. “If anyone has eyes on them, please let me know that they are safe and sound in the middle of this horrific scenario.”

A rep for the West Wing star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

High winds, low humidity and dry vegetation have stoked the fires, which have quickly spread throughout the state over Thursday evening into Friday.

The Hill Fire, located near the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, the site of Wednesday’s tragedy in which 12 people were killed, has burned through thousands of acres.

Martin Sheen and Charlie Sheen
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

More than 75,000 homes in Ventura and Los Angeles were recently given evacuation orders as the other blaze, known as the Woolsey Fire, approached the California coastline, CNN reported.

According to The Los Angeles Times, residents in Malibu received a warning just after 12 p.m. on Friday to evacuate as the flames closed in on the city.

RELATED: Celebrities Evacuate Their Homes as Wildfires Spread in Southern California

Woosley Fire
Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

By Friday afternoon, the Woolsey Fire had swelled from 10,000 acres to 14,000 and remains at zero percent containment.

“We have hundreds of firefighters here on the fire lines right now, many more on order,” Ventura County Fire Department Chief Mark Lorenzen told ABC 7.
In addition to the Hill and Woosley Fire, firefighters in the northern part of the state are also battling a fire — known as the Camp Fire — which has led to the evacuation of nearly 40,000 people. Five people were killed when in the town of Paradise, home to 27,000 residents, when the fire overcame the vehicle they were in, the Times reported.

