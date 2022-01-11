The CEO of Trainual Chris Ronzio discussed the policy as a record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November as part the “Great Resignation.”

Arizona CEO Will Pay New Hires $5K to Quit If They Aren't 'Excited' About Their Jobs After 2 Weeks

An Arizona CEO is making an unusual offer to new hires.

Chris Ronzio, the CEO of software company Trainual, will pay new employees $5,000 to resign if they are not satisfied in their positions after two weeks.

"With today's market, hiring teams have to move quickly to assess candidates and get them through the process to a competitive offer, so it's impossible to be right 100 percent of the time," Ronzio told Business Insider.

"The offer to quit allows the dust to settle from a speedy process and let the new team member throw a red flag if they're feeling anything but excited," he added.

From his perspective, if a new hire leaves at the two-week mark, his company — which helps small businesses onboard, train and scale teams — has invested less in training than if the employee quits later.

"Those who refuse the $5,000 miss out on something 'extra' at this point in the timeline, because they believe the long-term value of sticking with us is worth much, much more," Ronzio revealed to Business Insider.

The program first launched in May 2020 with a bonus of $2,500. Ronzio noted none of the 38 employees he has hired since have followed through on his offer.

The CEO believes his policy puts the power back in the employees' hands.

"It's a powerful thing for them to turn down the cash, opt-in, and commit. And it sets the stage for a great working relationship," he told Business Insider.