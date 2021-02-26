Rodwin Allicock, 42, was working at the bottom of a grave at Washington Memorial Park when it collapsed on him

New York Cemetery Worker Dies After Being Buried Alive When Grave Collapses on Him

A cemetery worker in New York is dead after he was buried alive inside of an open grave.

The fatal incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai, according to a news release from the Suffolk County Police Department.

Rodwin Allicock, 42, was working at the bottom of a grave, which authorities believe was more than seven feet deep, when it collapsed on him.

Allicock's co-workers tried to dig him out, but they were unable to save him, police said.

Members of the Suffolk County emergency services and public works department, as well as emergency workers from the Middle Island Fire Department, Hagerman Fire Department, Selden Fire Department and Setauket Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Allicock was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Center.

Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified and an investigation is pending.

In the wake of the tragic accident, Allicock's colleague shared a touching tribute on Facebook.

"Sleep in peace Rodwin Allicock," the co-worker wrote. "You was a great coworker and a great guy !"