Celebs Share the Kindest Thing Anyone's Ever Done for Them

“I was trying to get to an event for my movie, and my connecting flight from Dallas was canceled — I could not get out of there, and I couldn’t get my suitcase. They put me up in a hotel around 1:00 a.m., and when I got there, I had the clothes I was wearing all day and nothing else — no toothbrush, no nothing, and I knew I was going to have to leave first thing in the morning to do press.

The woman at the front desk said I could use the hotel washing machine … but when I hung up I realized, I don’t have any clothes to wear to go down and I think it is probably not a good idea to wear a towel to a basement of a hotel in a city that I don’t live in.

So I called her back and said, ‘Thank you so much but I am not going to come down and get the detergent because I don’t have any clothes to wear.’ She called me back two minutes later and she said, ‘I will wash your clothes.’ I started crying and she said, ‘I am just going to be working the front desk all night long. I will wash your clothes. I will dry them. And I will have them waiting for you before your flight tomorrow.’

It was an act of kindness. And I woke up and opened my door and there was a little package with my clothes. Nicely folded. And when I walked out she said, ‘I got you, girl.’ I don’t even know her name!”