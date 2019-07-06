Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Many experienced the massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake on Friday, just a little over a day after a 6.4 magnitude temblor shook Southern California.

The tremor was 11 times the strength and five times bigger than Thursday’s quake, making it the largest in the area in 20 years, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake on Friday jolted various areas from Sacramento to Las Vegas to Mexico, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s a phkn earthquake OMG,” reacted Nicki Minaj on Instagram Friday night shortly after the quake. “That earthquake was intense,” she then added on Twitter.

That earthquake was intense — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) July 6, 2019

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Ridgecrest, about 150 miles north of Los Angeles, the same area of the Mojave Desert where the 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit on Thursday.

However, those in the city of Los Angeles were not spared from experiencing the ground-shaking tremors on Friday night, with celebrities taking to social media to comment on them.

“These earthquakes,” Kylie Jenner wrote on Twitter, followed by two emojis expressing anxiety.

These earthquakes 😫😫 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 6, 2019

“Karl and I were out of town for the earthquake yesterday, and I just felt that one and I see our chandelier moving, and all the alcohol bottles were moving. That was weird!” said Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco in an Instagram story she posted in the immediate aftermath of Friday’s earthquake.

Meanwhile, baseball fans catching the Dodgers game felt the quake as well, with former New York Yankee star shortstop and Fox Sports analyst Alex Rodriguez being among them.

“Watching the Dodgers game last night was surreal. Fortunately everyone was safe. It immediately made me think back to the earthquake during the World Series that I watched as a teenager. How many of you remember watching that unfold in 1989 and how crazy it was?” he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the field and cameras literally shaking.

A-Rod added, “Right before Game 3 an earthquake shook the entire stadium, knocked the broadcast off the air momentarily and the game was called off. The series was postponed for 10 days because of all the damage. One of the craziest moments I’ve ever seen. Thankfully this one last night wasn’t as big but was still crazy to see.”

Singer Halsey expressed dismay over the timing of the two earthquakes, which occurred right around the Fourth of July holiday, where loud fireworks combined with ground tremors could distress pets and animals.

“I feel bad for every animal thats dealing with earthquakes an fireworks this week 😦 pls keep ur babies close. I miss min so so so much and wish I could hold him,” she posted.

Paris Jackson echoed Halsey’s concern over how pets and animals would handle the tremors and loud noises from fireworks, tweeting “my poor dog was so scared from that earthquake just now. It felt super small from where i’m at but she literally sprint up the stairs looking for me.”

“That earthquake was terrifying,” Kumail Nanjiani tweeted. “Really thought it was the one.”

That earthquake was terrifying. Really thought it was the one. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 6, 2019

No fatalities or major injuries were reported, according to the AP, which also reported that officials assessed damages to cracked and burned buildings, broken roads, leaking water and gas lines.

Attractions and rides at Disneyland in Orange County and Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita closed.