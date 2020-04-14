Celebrities Who've Lost Loved Ones to Coronavirus

The actor opened up about losing two family members in an April 2020 British GQ interview.

"Since we spoke I have lost two family members to Covid," he wrote in an April 23 WhatsApp message to the outlet. "I just want to believe their deaths and all the others aren't for nothing."

"We gotta step up to reimagine a better future," the Night Of star added.

Later in the interview, the Star Wars actor said that he hopes "we come out the other side of this with a bit more humanity."

Ahmed said that he believes the change needed for a "fairer society" begins with individuals at home.

"I used to think that when people said that change starts with ourselves it was a lazy cop-out, some yuppie yoga mantra," Ahmed said. "But actually right now the universe is saying, 'Everyone go home and think about what you've done. Think about how you're going to do things differently.'"

"It's taken me six weeks of fretting and thinking about how I can be productive, how I can help fight the fight, to sit back and think, 'You know what? It starts at home,'" he added.

"We have to, right now, lay the groundwork for a more compassionate society by trying to build a more compassionate inner voice. We have to try to address all the programming in our mind that tells us, 'You are what you produce,' that defines our worth in capitalist terms. We need to really look at that. And if we can learn to sit with ourselves, if we can realise how little we really need to be happy, I think that's the essential building block for us to scale that to a fairer society."