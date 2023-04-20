Halle Berry, Ciara, The Game, and More Celebrities React to Losing Blue Checkmark on Twitter

A new era on Twitter has begun.

The social media platform known for its verification badge in the shape of a blue checkmark used to distinguish businesses, government officials, and celebrities began removing the coveted symbol from many of its most prominent platform users on Thursday.

The change comes after an update to its subscription service (Twitter Blue) allowed paying users to be given the blue check mark on their profile as part of their $8 subscription in November. Because of the change, the company announced on March 23 that all users must enlist in the service to keep the symbol on their profile.

"Starting April 1, we'll be winding down our legacy Verification program, and accounts that were verified under the previous criteria (active, notable, and authentic) will not retain a blue checkmark unless they are subscribed to Twitter Blue," explains a statement on the platform's online help center.

After no changes were made, the platform shared through a tweet on its "Twitter Verified" profile that the date for the change had been updated to Thursday, leaving users like Ciara to tweet, "Blue check or no check… I know my fans still checkin."

The Game, whose blue checkmark has also been removed, took a more humorous approach tweeting, "Check gone but the checks still coming."

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter incorporated her popular superhero character into her response by writing, "No blue checkmark? Okay, we'll settle this the old-fashioned way," alongside a GIF from the legendary film series.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared in a tweet to his own social media account that he was "personally" paying the subscription service for a few notable figures. After author Stephen King tweeted that he had not paid for the subscription but was still seeing the symbol on his page, Musk replied to his tweet: "You're welcome, namaste."

According to Mashable, "only around 600,000 out of Twitter's reportedly 250 million users have subscribed." The outlet adds that "fewer than 5 percent" of the accounts verified before the subscription service update remain with the blue checkmark.