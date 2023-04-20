Halle Berry, Ciara, The Game, and More Celebrities React to Losing Blue Checkmark on Twitter

The platform removed the coveted blue symbol from the accounts of some of its most prominent users on Thursday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 09:36 PM
Halle Berry arrives at LA County High School for the Arts presents Future Artists Gala at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images); Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images); Rapper The Game visits Music Choice on September 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty; Lionel Hahn/Getty; D Dipasupil/Getty

A new era on Twitter has begun.

The social media platform known for its verification badge in the shape of a blue checkmark used to distinguish businesses, government officials, and celebrities began removing the coveted symbol from many of its most prominent platform users on Thursday.

The change comes after an update to its subscription service (Twitter Blue) allowed paying users to be given the blue check mark on their profile as part of their $8 subscription in November. Because of the change, the company announced on March 23 that all users must enlist in the service to keep the symbol on their profile.

The blue checkmark on Elon Musk account on Twitter is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on February 14, 2023 (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty

"Starting April 1, we'll be winding down our legacy Verification program, and accounts that were verified under the previous criteria (active, notable, and authentic) will not retain a blue checkmark unless they are subscribed to Twitter Blue," explains a statement on the platform's online help center.

After no changes were made, the platform shared through a tweet on its "Twitter Verified" profile that the date for the change had been updated to Thursday, leaving users like Ciara to tweet, "Blue check or no check… I know my fans still checkin."

The Game, whose blue checkmark has also been removed, took a more humorous approach tweeting, "Check gone but the checks still coming."

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter incorporated her popular superhero character into her response by writing, "No blue checkmark? Okay, we'll settle this the old-fashioned way," alongside a GIF from the legendary film series.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared in a tweet to his own social media account that he was "personally" paying the subscription service for a few notable figures. After author Stephen King tweeted that he had not paid for the subscription but was still seeing the symbol on his page, Musk replied to his tweet: "You're welcome, namaste."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to Mashable, "only around 600,000 out of Twitter's reportedly 250 million users have subscribed." The outlet adds that "fewer than 5 percent" of the accounts verified before the subscription service update remain with the blue checkmark.

Related Articles
Taryn Southern, Bryan Johnson
Entrepreneur Spending $2 Million to Reverse Aging Left Fiancée After Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Lawsuit
3 Dead After Strong and 'Erratic' Tornado Tears Through Small Oklahoma Towns, Damages College Campus
3 Dead After 'Erratic' Tornado Hits Oklahoma and Causes 'Significant' Damage to College Campus
Seamus Gray, Body of Missing U.S. Sailor Last Seen Leaving a Bar a Month Ago Found in Lake Michigan
Body of U.S. Sailor, 21, Found in Lake Michigan After He Vanished on Night Out for St. Patrick's Day
Search Underway for 3 American Sailors Missing Off Coast of Mexico from More Than 10 Days
Search Suspended for 3 Missing Americans Sailing from Mexico to San Diego: 'Our Deepest Sympathies'
Jessica Chastain poses at the opening night of The Jamie Lloyd Company's production of "A Doll's House" on Broadway at The Hudson Theater on March 9, 2023 in New York City.
Jessica Chastain on Why She Declined to Sign Fan's 'Evelyn Hugo' Novel: 'Don't Read Too Much Into' It
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Looked 'Happy Together' Holding Hands in Venice After Coachella Kiss
A frame grab from a handout livestream video released by SpaceX showing the launch of inaugural test flight of Starship on the second attempt at the SpaceX launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas,
Elon Musk Congratulates SpaceX Team After Rocket Explodes Minutes After Launch: 'Learned a Lot'
Naomi Judd; Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd Says She Thinks of Mom Naomi 'Constantly' as She Celebrates First Birthday Without Her
Father and Daughter Rescued After Jetski Sinks
Dad and Daughter, 13, Rescued While Treading Water in 'Alligator-Ridden Lake' After Jet-ski Sinks
solar eclipse
'Awesome' Solar Eclipse Thrills Spectators in Remote Australian Town: 'It Was Mind-Blowing'
Stranded fishermen rescued after days without food or water off Australia but 8 feared dead credit 9 news australia
11 Fishermen Rescued After Being Stranded on Island for 6 Days Without Food or Water, 8 Others Missing
car crashes into house
Driver Injured After Crashing Through Second Story of Calif. Home, Landing on Top of Carport
aerial acrobat
Chinese Acrobat Falls to Her Death While Performing Mid-Air Routine with Her Husband: Reports
Powerball Lottery California
Unclaimed Powerball Ticket Worth $1.5 Million Set to Expire: 'Time Is Running Out'
Angelina Jolie attends the "The Eternals" UK Premiere; Halle Berry arrives at LA County High School for the Arts presents Future Artists Gala
Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry to Team Up for Action Movie 'Maude v Maude' (Report)
Andi Owen
CEO Sparks Backlash for Telling Employees Not to Worry About Getting Bonuses: 'Leave Pity City'