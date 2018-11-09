Celebrities Evacuate Their Homes as Wildfires Spread in Southern California

Two wildfires currently burning through Southern California have forced thousands of people in the area to flee their homes for safety, including many high-profile celebrities.

A combination of high winds and low humidity have caused the brush fires to spread rapidly, CNN reported.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

One, dubbed the Woolsey Fire, covers 7,5000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and has caused the evacuation of 30,000 homes, CNN reported. Another, the Hill Fire, has spread over 10,000 acres in the Newbury Park area — blocks away from the Thousand Oaks bar where 12 people were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday.

Among the stars affected are Who’s The Boss star and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano, 45, who told fans on Twitter, “I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots.”

“(Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer),” she added.

I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2018

That’s it.

We’ve been evacuated from Old Agoura.

Things just got real.

Damn. — Eddie McClintock (@EddieMcClintock) November 9, 2018

Rainn Wilson (The Office), 52, and Eddie McClintock (Bones), 51, were also affected.

“Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods,” Wilson tweeted. “Then send them some cash.”

McClintock was forced to leave Old Agoura. “Things just got real,” he wrote. “Damn.”

“Thank you to everyone for the well wishes,” he added nearly an hour later. “We have evacuated our home, and have found a hotel in West Hollywood. So much respect for these firefighters. They are a rare breed. Sending out love and safety to all those effected.”

The Kardashians were also in harm’s way.

Kim Kardashian West had just flown back to her Hidden Hills property when she found that that Calabasas was under threat from the Woolsey Fire. After sharing photos of the fire from the seat of her private jet, the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told fans she had one hour “to pack up and evacuate our home.”

“I pray everyone is safe,” Kim said, later sharing a photo of her and her three kids (North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 9 months) sitting outside on the pavement in their pajamas.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, fled for safety too — updating her fans on Instagram Stories. “I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires,” she captioned a photo of her car trunk, packed with her belongings. “No Calabasas tonight.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eVlJgWSqVd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires 🙏🏽 #MamaKoKo — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

Meanwhile, siblings Khloé Kardashian, 34, and Rob Kardashian, 31, hunkered down together with their respective daughters, True Thompson, 6 months, and Dream Kardashian (who turns 2 on Saturday).

“Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️” Khloé tweeted.

The new mom didn’t exactly get rest. “I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires 🙏🏽 ” she wrote early Friday, explaining, later, “The flames have jumped the 101!! I need an evacuation update please!”

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock

In addition to the two wildfires burning in Southern California, an intense brush fire broke out in Northern California, causing thousands to evacuate, according to The Weather Channel. It’s being called the “Camp Fire.”

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that the entire town of Paradise was ordered to evacuate. That’s about 40,000 residents.

The Weather Channel also reports several people have been injured and a number of businesses and homes have gone up in flames.

So far, the Camp Fire has burned through 20,000 acres, CNN reported.