World's Tallest Hybrid Roller Coaster Temporarily Closed After Minor Collision on Opening Day

The opening day for Cedar Point’s new roller coaster briefly went awry over the weekend.

Steel Vengeance, the Ohio theme park’s new ride heralded as “the world’s first steel-on-wood hybrid roller coaster to stand over 200 feet tall,” was temporarily closed on Saturday after two trains collided at the passenger loading station.

A spokesman for Cedar Point told the Associated Press that a parked train was bumped by another train, resulting in four riders seeking medical attention. No major injuries were reported and the riders later returned to the theme park, the AP said.

The ride was closed during the afternoon and reopened on Saturday night, the AP reported. A message on Cedar Point’s Twitter page announced that the coaster would be opened again on Sunday morning.

Steel Vengeance boasts 10 world records, according to the park’s website, including world’s fastest hybrid roller coaster at 74 miles per hour, world’s steepest drop on a hybrid roller coaster at 90 degrees and world’s longest drop on a hybrid roller coaster at 200 feet.

Before a major refurbishment, the ride was previously known as the Mean Streak.

Cedar Point has experienced incidents with its rides perviously. In Aug. 2015, a man died at Cedar Point after being struck by a roller coaster while searching for a cell phone he had dropped on the ride.

The 45-year-old had been at the park with friends and had just finished riding the Raptor when he hopped a fence to pick up the cell phone he’d dropped, the AP reported.

It’s believed the man was either struck by the ride, estimated to be going 57 mph, or by someone riding it. No one else was hurt.

In a tweet at the time, the park confirmed the death, noting that “at 5 p.m. a guest entered a restricted, fenced area of Raptor and was struck by the ride. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”