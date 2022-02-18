The Oakland Hills Country Club has hosted many major events over the years, including six U.S. Opens

Cause of Fire That Destroyed Historic Michigan Country Club Still Unknown: 'It Is a Sad Day'

The Oakland Hills Country Club, a popular and longtime standing staple in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, was destroyed in a fire Thursday.

Officials responded to the fire at 9:17 a.m. and "arrived to find a smell of smoke in the building," the Bloomfield Township Fire Department said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

"While searching for the source of the smoke crews found heavy fire inside the walls and between floors of the building. Fire crews attempted offensive fire operations but were forced from the building due to rapidly changing conditions and defensive operations were established," they added.

An investigation is being conducted by the BTFD and Life Safety Division in partnership with the Oakland County Sheriff Fire Investigation Unit to determine the cause and origin of the fire, which are not yet known.

The BHFD added that there were no injuries reported in the fire.

Some of the historic club's priceless memorabilia and artwork were saved from the flames.

"Christine had the war room inside my Escalade and we shed some tears and I mean, it's that emotional," club president Rick Palmer told NBC affiliate WDIV-TV.

The club, which opened in 1916, has hosted many significant events over the years, include three PGA championships, six U.S. Opens and the 2004 Ryder Cup, according to The Detroit News.

Retired professional golfer Jack Nicklaus, who claimed victory at Oakland Hills during the 1991 U.S. Senior Open, said in a statement that it "will be difficult to replace the many memories lost today."

"Oakland Hills is one of those iconic golf clubs in America," Nicklaus told the outlet. "I was fortunate in recent years to visit Oakland Hills several times, and each opportunity to return to that clubhouse reminded me of their storied history and legacy. It is a sad day for the membership, but also for the countless people, like me, who respect and appreciate Oakland Hills."

The affluent Bloomfield Hills community and club received widespread support after the fire.