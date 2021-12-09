Cause of Death Revealed for 22-Year-Old UNH Student Found Dead Near Campus

University of New Hampshire student Vincenzo Lirosi was found dead on Sunday after being reported missing the previous morning

On 12/04/2021, the Durham Police Department was notified of a missing 22- year-old man, from 9 Woodman Road, Durham, NH, identified as: Vincenzo Lirosi 22-years-old

A cause of death has been revealed for University of New Hampshire student Vincenzo Lirosi, who was found dead on Sunday after being reported missing the previous morning.

The 22-year-old died of accidental drowning, the Durham Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

No further information on Vincenzo's death was immediately available.

A GoFundMe campaign started by Vincenzo's brother, Giovanni, has raised over $73,000 for his family as of Wednesday afternoon.

"He meant a lot to so many people and me and my mom really appreciate everything you guys are doing to help us out during this tough time," Giovanni wrote.

Vincenzo was last seen around 1 a.m. on Saturday after a night of drinking with friends, according to a statement from the Durham Police Department. He was reported missing hours later, at 3 a.m.

Vincenzo, who did not have a phone or ID with him, was found at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Sunday in a "marshy area" off of Coe Drive in Durham, police said Sunday.

"Though this is not the outcome we had all hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to find Vincenzo and bring some closure to his family," Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said in the statement.

Kelley confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that there is "nothing suspicious" about the student's death. Foul play was not suspected.

School officials have mourned Vincenzo's death, sharing that their "thoughts and prayers" are with the student's loved ones.

"It is with very heavy hearts that we write to share that the search for Vincenzo Lirosi did not end as we had hoped," school officials wrote in a message shared on Sunday.