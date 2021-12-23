Cause of Death of 7 People, Including 3 Children, Found Dead in Minnesota Home Confirmed

The cause of death for seven Moorhead, Minnesota residents, including three children, has been confirmed.

Police previously said they were called by family members who were conducting a welfare check on the 4400 block of 13th Street South before locating the individuals Saturday. Four adults and three children were found dead inside.

The deceased have since been identified by authorities as Belin Hernandez, 37; Marleny Pinto, 34; Breylin Hernandez, 16; Mike Hernandez, 7; Marbely Hernandez, 5; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 32; Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19. The preliminary autopsy ruled out trauma as the cause of death, and there were no signs of violence or a forced entry.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office has now conducted a blood exam that found "a lethal level of carbon monoxide toxicity in the victims," per a release issued by the Moorhead Police Department on Wednesday.

It went on to detail that the home contained two items that can potentially discharge carbon monoxide, the first being a furnace, located in the garage. "Detectives have worked with the State Fire Marshal and an HVAC professional and could not duplicate a furnace malfunction whereby carbon monoxide was entering the home," according to the release.

The second source was a Kia van, also in the garage, which had issues with the battery. "The vehicle was found with a dead battery and a half-full gas tank," the police department explained. "There is no indication it was being worked on, such as tools, jumper cables, or a battery jump starter. Detectives had the car checked by a mechanic, the alternator was functioning correctly, but the battery needed to be charged."

Additional analysis will be performed at a different lab to find out if hydrogen cyanide, which is found in a car's exhaust, played a factor. The results could take up to eight weeks.

"Once those lab results are finalized, we will move closer to defining the cause of the poisoning," the release shared. It also noted the home was last inspected in September 2020, and no issues were discovered. While detectives found a carbon monoxide detector in the laundry room, it wasn't on the wall and didn't have a battery. The only devices that were attached to the home were smoke detectors.

"The investigation is still active; however, this information should provide more answers for the cause of this tragic situation," the release concluded.

The Moorhead Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Neighbors told The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead that the family lived in the neighborhood for years and were quiet and friendly. Locals added that the kids spent a lot of time playing outside.

The children were students in the Moorhead Area School District and police say administrators were notified "to help prepare for student assistance regarding this tragic loss."

"It is with great sadness that the district informs you that we were recently notified of the death of three MAPS students on Saturday night," the district wrote in part, according to the outlet. "The students attended S.G. Reinertsen Elementary and Moorhead High School. It is a difficult time for our Moorhead Area Public Schools family."