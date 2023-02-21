Coroner Releases Tommy Smith's Cause of Death After the Dad of YouTuber Everleigh Rose Died

The cause of death for Tommy Smith, the father of YouTube star Everleigh Rose, has been determined.

Smith died of an accidental overdose due to acute fentanyl intoxication, the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner confirms to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

While the cause of his death at 29 has been determined, the case remains open, the coroner adds.

On Sept. 14, Everleigh Rose's mother, Savannah LaBrant, shared that Everleigh's dad had died.

"Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy," Savannah wrote alongside a photo of her ex and their daughter, 10. "He loved Everleigh immensely"

"Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated.🤍," she concluded.

Smith's obituary also shared that he "gained his wings unexpectedly."

"He was a father, son, brother, grandson, family and friend to all. His love of living life to the absolute fullest along with his free spirit will be missed immensely."

Smith's memorial services were later held at a church in Saddleback, California. His family asked that instead of sending flowers, supporters donate to CHOC Children's at Mission Hospital.

"To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Thomas, please visit our Tree Store or plant a tree," the obituary concluded.

Savannah, who welcomed Everleigh when she was 19, opened up about the ups and downs she and Smith experienced in an excerpt from her 2018 book Cole and Sav: Our Surprising Love Story which she shared with PEOPLE ahead of its release.

In addition to her 10-year-old with Smith, Savannah and her now-husband Cole have three children.

Smith previously addressed his coparenting experience with Savannah as he responded via social media to criticism aimed at his ex and her husband Cole, as seen in a 2020 video posted on Savannah and Cole's YouTube channel.

RELATED VIDEO: Country Singer Luke Bell Died of an Accidental Fentanyl Overdose After Going Missing: Report

"Sav and I love coparenting," he wrote, adding, "the hate in their direction needs to stop. Go plant a tree or something."

The video also serves as a compilation of TikTok videos that Everleigh and Smith made together, including one where he's seen with makeup all over his face and jokingly said, "So... I have a daughter."

In another video posted last July, Everleigh said she's thankful to have two dads. "One made me, and one raised me," she said.

When asked by Savannah if she likes having two dads, Everleigh smiled and responded, "I love it."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.