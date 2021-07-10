Carnival-Goers Save Riders After Attraction Malfunctions at Michigan's National Cherry Festival: Watch

One rider told a local news outlet that the attraction felt "a lot more violent and seemed a little more shaky" during the incident, which was caught on viral video

Bystanders at the National Cherry Festival in Michigan helped steady a carnival ride that appeared to be malfunctioning with riders aboard Thursday evening, as seen in video captured from the scene.

According to local news outlet WPBN, the fair attraction is called the Magic Carpet Ride and is supposed to spin in circles along a single axis as riders are seated.

At one point in this case, however, the ride began to sway back and forth on the opposite axis while in motion, appearing to nearly tip over, as seen in footage from various angles shared by multiple outlets, including TMZ and WOFL.

That was when carnival-goers began noticing from the ground that the ride wasn't functioning properly. Following an initial hero's quick thinking, many others flocked to the ride's base in attempts to steady it and secure it so the mechanics could be shut off and people could get to safety, per the videos.

A spokesperson for the National Cherry Festival did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, though executive director Kat Paye did issue a statement Friday.

"The magic carpet ride that malfunctioned last night was removed and is in route to its manufacturer to be inspected. Inspections of the rides happen daily and written reports are filled out and completed on each ride every morning prior to operation," Paye stated. "I have spoken with representatives of Arnold's Amusements after the incident last night and again this morning. I am grateful for the quick response of staff and community members and very thankful that there were no injuries."

Someone who was on the ride during the incident told WPBN, "The ride goes, and I guess it's kind of hard to tell once you're in the air. I could tell it was a lot more violent and seemed a little more shaky."

There were no injuries reported, according to WPBN. The incident reportedly occurred at about 11 p.m. local time and that the ride was taken down and gone the following morning on Friday.

The annual National Cherry Festival is held in Traverse City, Michigan, ending this year on Saturday after kicking off on July 3. President Joe Biden stopped by the event for opening day last weekend.

According to the festival's official website, the event, which dates back to 1926, attracts more than 500,000 attendees over its eight days each year.

Speaking with WPBN, Joe Evans of Arnold Amusement praised the bystanders for stepping in, and explained that there will be an investigation into what happened with the ride.