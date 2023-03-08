Carnival Cruise Line Says Passenger Died 'Natural Death' on Its Ship After FBI Said It Was 'Suspicious'

The passenger who died on a Carnival Cruise Line ship over the weekend likely died a natural death, according to the company.

In a statement on Tuesday, the cruise line said "all indications" suggest the woman died of a medical condition while on board Carnival Sunshine in The Bahamas, according to NBC and CBS News.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) previously labeled the Feb. 27 death as "suspicious."

"It appears that this was indeed a medical situation that sadly resulted in the death of a guest," Carnival said in Tuesday's statement, per the reports.

The cruise line did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was found unresponsive on Carnival Sunshine last Monday as the ship sailed to Nassau, according to a statement released Sunday by the FBI Columbia field office.

Medical staff and crew members attempted to revive the woman, the FBI said. The victim was later pronounced dead on the ship.

The cruise line previously said the Sunshine returned to Charleston, S.C., on Saturday.

Carnival said it believes the initial response to the emergency medical "was appropriate," per the reports.

FBI officials previously said the death posed "no threat to any other passengers" and that the incident was isolated.

An FBI Evidence Response Team processed the passenger's room after the ship returned to the Charleston port on March 4.

"Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau," a Carnival spokesperson previously told PEOPLE, "and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy."