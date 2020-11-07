Former Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz's Daughter Ava Supports Her Dad with a Birthday Tribute

"You’ve taught me everything i know!!" the former pastor's daughter wrote on Instagram

Carl Lentz's daughter Ava is sharing a sweet birthday message on her dad's 42nd birthday.

"happy birthday dad❤️ i love you. best friend, strongest man, drippiest, music is fire, skinny jean legend, you’ve taught me everything i know!! our family 4L we love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️" Ava, 16, wrote on Instagram Friday.

Ava shared several throwback photos of the father-daughter duo, including one from a photo booth, a photo of Carl riding a bike with Ava as a toddler riding in a seat on the back, and one of the pastor helping her ride a scooter.

Carl and wife Laura are also parents to children Roman and Charlie.

Back in June, Carl wished Ava a happy 16th birthday with a loving tribute.

"Today, is my baby girl now strong woman @avaangellentz 16 BIRTHDAY!!" the father of three wrote. "I was already emotionally all over the place from the current realities, put my phone down all day to focus on this spectacular human and I’m even more unstable then before!!! Lord help me! HA."

"@avaangellentz I Iove you with my entire heart and soul," he continued. "You are a better daughter than I am father, and who you are, who you are becoming is amazing to see. The future is yours baby girl.. but for right now and for at least a little while longer, I’m glad your with us. And me. AVABOO, I LOVE YOU. #occupymyhouse #onlymine #forever"

Carl — known for his high-profile celebrity followers and friends — was fired from his position as pastor at Hillsong East Coast earlier this week.

In a statement from Hillsong's founder, Brian Houston, obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, the church announced that Carl's firing comes after "ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures."

The former pastor spoke out about his firing on Instagram Thursday.

"I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that," Carl wrote in a lengthy post, sharing a photo of his family and sharing his apologies.

"I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need," he said.

Lentz is known for running in celebrity circles and notably baptized Justin Bieber years ago, according to a GQ profile published in 2015. Bieber also lived with Lentz in New Jersey for a bit in 2014, and the pastor provided guidance to the pop star about his relationship with Selena Gomez in 2017, PEOPLE previously reported.