“When we heard the pictures and the cake had been recovered, and then saw the firemen walk round the corner with it, was just indescribable,” the groom James Leggett said on social media

'Caring' Firefighters Save Wedding Cake After Venue Catches Fire in Couple's Third Failed Attempt to Marry

Firefighters were able to salvage a couple's wedding cake and semimetal photographs when their venue caught fire on their big day.

After delaying their wedding twice, James Leggett and Amy Heath were preparing to tie the knot at We the Curious in Bristol, England on Saturday afternoon when a fire erupted on the roof, according to the BBC.

Leggett revealed the couple was forced to cancel their wedding due to the blaze on Twitter.

He shared, "Didn't *quite* get married, the venue caught fire as I was waiting for the guests to arrive..."

The bride was getting ready when she heard about fire.

"We thought we were finally going to get there, and got so close, and that's the absolute killer," she told the BBC. "I was literally holding the door handle of the bridal suite, walking out the door, and my sister, who was the maid of honor, got a phone call from her husband, who said the roof's on fire."

"He said to turn around and look out of the window," she added. "I just stood there and froze."

The couple's wedding was twice delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They originally planned to marry in August 2020 and then rescheduled the ceremony for April 2021 prior to Saturday's festivities, the BBC reported.

Bridesmaid Grace Williams shared a photo of the firefighters with the cake.

"Thank you to the amazing firefighters who salvaged the untouched wedding cake from the reception room from what should have been @Leggett84 wedding @wethecurious_ had it not been for the fire," she wrote. "They salvaged old photos with huge sentimental value too. Thank you!"

"Thank you so much for your guys efforts yesterday," Leggett responded. "The day was an absolute whirlwind of emotions and when we heard the pictures and the cake had been recovered, and then saw the firemen walk round the corner with it, was just indescribable. Thank you so, so much."

Donna Speed, We The Curious chief executive officer, said the firefighters "were so caring about the whole situation," according to the BBC.

We The Curious remains closed due to its "key server systems" being damaged, according to the outlet.