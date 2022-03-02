The cargo ship, which was carrying cars from Germany to the United States, sank on Tuesday

Cargo Ship Carrying Porsches, Lamborghinis and More Luxury Cars Sinks in Atlantic Ocean After Fire

A cargo ship carrying thousands of cars that caught fire nearly two weeks ago in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean has sunk.

According to MOL Ship Management in Singapore, the Felicity Ace disappeared in the waters off the coast of Portugal's Azores Islands on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. This happened as it was being towed.

All 22 crew members were previously evacuated by helicopter after a fire broke out inside the ship on Feb. 16, per a news release from the Portuguese Navy.

While there is no official report about what caused the blaze, captain Joao Mendes Cabecas of the port of Hortas told Reuters that he believed lithium-ion batteries in the electric cars inside the ship caught fire.

Along with electric vehicles, the 650-foot-long ship carried Porsches, Bentleys, Lamborghinis, and other luxury cars, according to CNN.

The ship was transporting about 4,000 vehicles owned by Volkswagen Group at the time of its sinking, CNN reported. They include the Lamborghini Aventador, which is priced at over $400,000.

Representatives for Volkswagen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A spokesperson for Porsche Cars North America previously told The New York Times that 1,100 Porsches were on board.

In all, the costs for all the damaged vehicles may amount to an estimated $335 million, which Volkswagen told CNN would be covered by insurance.

There are also concerns the ship — owned by Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines — and the lost vehicles will have a significant impact on the ocean.

The ship was carrying an estimated 2,200 tons of fuel and 2,200 tons of oil, in addition to the 18,700 tons of cargo that is now underwater, the AP said.