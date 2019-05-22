Woman's Car Rolls Into Georgia River After Spider Crawls Into Her Lap

Etowah River
The woman was trying to back her van down a boat launch to put her kayak in the river

Rachel DeSantis
May 22, 2019

A woman in Georgia got spooked by a spider and wound up losing her van in the process.

The unidentified woman was attempting to back her Kia van down a boat launch in Kingston on Sunday in order to put her kayak in the Etowah River, the Georgia State Patrol said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

But as she drove back, a spider landed in her lap, causing the woman to leap out of the van without putting the vehicle in park.

The Kia rolled into the river, authorities said, and within seconds, was completely submerged under the water after floating downstream for several feet.

A passerby in a boat tried to help the woman look for the van but was unsuccessful.

Her insurance company will foot the bill for a dive team to fetch the van and tow it out of the depths of the rivers, a state patrol spokesperson said, according to NBC News.

