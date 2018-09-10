Video Shows Boy, 7, Nearly Struck by Speeding Car at School Bus Stop in New Hampshire

Shocking footage shows the moments a 7-year-old boy was nearly struck by a speeding vehicle at a school bus stop near the family’s Gilford, New Hampshire, home in August.

David Cota-Robles wrote in a Facebook post on Sept. 5 that he was “torn” over sharing the startling footage of his young son Austin nearly being hit by a car. However, he said he decided to post the video to “make others aware of the dangers of careless or distracted drivers.”

“School is back in session and school bus safety should be one of our number one priorities,” Cota-Robles wrote in the post last Wednesday. “My son was almost seriously hurt when this driver did not stop for the busses (sic) flashing lights.”

In the 19-second video, Cota-Robles’ 7-year-old son is shown at the end of their driveway with his 8-year-old brother Carter and mother Lindsay Cota-Robles. After the bus stops, the boys appear to cautiously begin crossing the street.

Abruptly, a black car is shown speeding past the pair, prompting the 7 year old to jump out of the way.

“It was very surreal and very scary,” Cota-Robles tells PEOPLE. “The outcome would’ve been greatly different with a couple more feet. When we saw the footage, it really struck a nerve where we needed to show people that this could be so much worse.”

Courtesy David Cota-Robles

In the video, the bus is shown coming to a complete stop before flashing the red lights on a stop sign perched on the side of the bus. The boys appear shaken after the car speeds by, and they are shown looking to their mother before continuing to wait to cross the street.

“They were shaken up, but it happened so quick they didn’t have time to process it,” Cota-Robles says of his children, noting that the reality of what happened didn’t set in until the video began spreading across the internet. “That’s when it hit them, like, ‘Oh my God, we could’ve died. We could’ve been seriously hurt.’ ”

Authorities told WMUR that they are looking into the incident, working to identify the driver of the vehicle.

“Anytime we get a report like that, we take it very seriously, and we do everything we can to figure out who the operator of that motor vehicle was and figure out what happened,” deputy chief Kristian Kelley of the Gilford Police Department told the station.

Gilford police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Now, Cota-Robles says he hopes the footage can be a warning for parents and school-age children everywhere.

“If you see a school bus, slow down. Be mindful of how you’re driving,” he says. “Be mindful of children’s safety. At the beginning of the school year is the perfect time to get that out there.”