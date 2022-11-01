Car Found Submerged in a Houston Bayou with 2 Bodies Inside Had Been There for Hours, Cops Say

Houston police are looking into how a vehicle apparently drove into the Brays Bayou around 3 a.m. on Monday, but was not reported until that afternoon

Published on November 1, 2022 04:09 PM

Officials in Houston are looking into what caused a vehicle with two men inside to allegedly plunge into a bayou early on Halloween morning.

Houston police said the vehicle reportedly drove into the Brays Bayou around 3 a.m. local time on Monday, though it was not reported until that afternoon.

The gray Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on Wilcrest Drive when it "left the roadway" and "struck the concrete edge of a rail" before rolling into the Brays Bayou, according to a press release from HPD.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop around noon on Monday when they were informed of the car's presence in the bayou, according to HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant S. Jewell and A. Mares.

"A witness told officers a loud noise was heard about 3 a.m.," Mares said in Tuesday's release.

The wrecked car was found under an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street, according to CBS affiliate KHOU.

HPD's dive team recovered the vehicle from the bayou just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the department. Two men, the driver and a passenger, were found dead inside the car.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has not publicly verified the victim's identities.

A spokesperson for department tells PEOPLE that the bodies are scheduled to be examined on Tuesday.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Houston police are investigating the incident.

However, Lieutenant Michael Hroch said determining what happened has been challenging due to a lack of witnesses, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.

"We don't have any actual witnesses at the scene, so it's kind of hard to piece everything together right now," Hroch explained in the report.

