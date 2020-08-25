Car Crashes Into Outdoor Dining Area in New York City, Injuring 3 People

Two diners were treated at the scene for minor injuries, while the driver of the Audi Sedan that crashed was hospitalized, also with minor injuries

Three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into an outdoor dining area on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Monday night, multiple outlets reported.

According to ABC7, CBS New York, and WPIX 11, the incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. local time outside of Delizia 92, an Italian restaurant located on the southeast corner of 92nd Street and 2nd Avenue.

Authorities told the outlets that a Cadillac Escalade collided with an Audi Sedan driving down Second Ave., causing one of the vehicles to crash into Delizia 92's outdoor dining area.

The eatery's wooden barrier was destroyed in the crash while the canopy was left mangled, ABC7 reported.

Three people were reportedly injured in the crash: two diners, who were treated at the scene for non-severe injuries, and the driver of the Audi, who was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The Escalade driver was uninjured and stayed at the scene, authorities told the outlets.

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

N.Y.C. is currently in the state's phase 3 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, which allows for only outdoor dining in the city. On Monday, Mayor Bill De Blasio suggested that indoor dining may not return until 2021.

"Of course we’ll be back,” de Blasio said during a press conference. “If folks miss the theater, if they miss indoor dining, those things will be back. They’ll be back next year at some point. I think that is overwhelmingly the case.”

According to the N.Y.C. Hospitality Alliance, out of roughly 25,000 total restaurants in the city, only about 10,000 are utilizing outdoor dining — and that number is likely to decrease as the fall months begin.