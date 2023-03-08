Podcasters Recording in a Coffee Shop Capture the Terrifying Moment a Car Crashes into Them on Video

Two men escaped serious injury after a car came crashing into the Texas coffee shop where they were recording a podcast — and it was all caught on video.

Nathan Reeves and Alexsey Reyes were visiting Tout Suite coffeehouse in Houston on Saturday afternoon to record an episode of a podcast, according to ABC affiliate KTRK. The friends were filming themselves when a black SUV suddenly veered from the road and crashed into the window in front of where they were sitting.

"We were just talking to the camera, and the car smashes into our backs. I go into instant shock. I'm not sure what's going on," Reyes told KTRK.

Added Reeves: "It was kind of fight or flight, and I flew, I got out of there.

"I was freaking out, I turned to everyone in the café, and I'm like, 'I got that all on film'," he told KTRK. "Everyone got a front-row seat, there was no one at the table with us, and they all saw what happened."

Both Reeves and Reyes experienced minor injuries, FOX affiliate KRIV reported.

Footage of the crash has since been shared on YouTube and Reyes' TikTok, where it has been viewed nearly 13 million times.

"I got hit by a car… Final destination type beat," Reyes wrote in the caption.

PEOPLE contacted the Houston Police Department for more information on Tuesday afternoon.

Both friends say the incident has not scared them off from doing what they love — creating content for social media.

"We're content creators and artists, so we will not stop," they told KTRK. "There will be more. Hopefully, no more car crashes, just content."