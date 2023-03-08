Podcasters Recording in a Coffee Shop Capture the Terrifying Moment a Car Crashes into Them on Video

Alexsey Reyes and Nathan Reeves both suffered minor injuries after a car slammed into where they were sitting on Saturday afternoon

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 11:56 AM

Two men escaped serious injury after a car came crashing into the Texas coffee shop where they were recording a podcast — and it was all caught on video.

Nathan Reeves and Alexsey Reyes were visiting Tout Suite coffeehouse in Houston on Saturday afternoon to record an episode of a podcast, according to ABC affiliate KTRK. The friends were filming themselves when a black SUV suddenly veered from the road and crashed into the window in front of where they were sitting.

"We were just talking to the camera, and the car smashes into our backs. I go into instant shock. I'm not sure what's going on," Reyes told KTRK.

Added Reeves: "It was kind of fight or flight, and I flew, I got out of there.

"I was freaking out, I turned to everyone in the café, and I'm like, 'I got that all on film'," he told KTRK. "Everyone got a front-row seat, there was no one at the table with us, and they all saw what happened."

Podcasters Recording in a Coffee Shop Capture the Terrifying Moment a Car Crashes into Them on Video
November Romeo/YouTube

Both Reeves and Reyes experienced minor injuries, FOX affiliate KRIV reported.

Footage of the crash has since been shared on YouTube and Reyes' TikTok, where it has been viewed nearly 13 million times.

"I got hit by a car… Final destination type beat," Reyes wrote in the caption.

PEOPLE contacted the Houston Police Department for more information on Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED VIDEO: Mom and Daughter Booked Flight on Groupon for 'Beautiful Day' Together Before Deadly Plane Crash

Both friends say the incident has not scared them off from doing what they love — creating content for social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We're content creators and artists, so we will not stop," they told KTRK. "There will be more. Hopefully, no more car crashes, just content."

Related Articles
Chris Olsen Reveals Favorite Stars He’s Delivered Coffee to — And Spills His ‘Forever’ Dream Celeb
Chris Olsen Delivers Coffee to Celebs on TikTok — He Dishes on His Favorite Stars and 'Dream' Delivery
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe Discusses Damage from Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara, Calif.: 'Nobody Could Get in Or Out'
https://twitter.com/PIX11News/status/1578159849182896132?s=20&t=kGf9m0ZjWJZsBNRKDA-o9A hed: Cops Crash into Crowd Injuring 10, Including Baby
New York City Cops Crash into Crowd While Trying to Stop Car Theft, Injure 10 Including 2-Year-Old
M3GAN in M3GAN directed by Gerard Johnstone.
What Is 'M3GAN' and Why Is Everyone Obsessed? Everything to Know About the Murderous Robot Doll Movie
Andre L III and Adriana Lima attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Adriana Lima's Boyfriend? All About Andre Lemmers
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City
Everything to Know About Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Paul Pelosi
Takeoff of Migos Wireless Festival
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 in Houston Shooting
Vow Renewal photographs of Kristy and Andrew Mackenzie including immediate family members Where was the image taken – Avon Beach, Outer Banks of NC When was the image taken – August 29th, 2022 Who took the photograph – Rachel Saddlemire, Lead Photographer of Artography by R&D Full credit line – Rachel & Diana Saddlemire, Artography by R&D
Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Wakes Up from Accident. Then He Recovers — and Proposes to Wife Again
First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022.
2 Children Among 6 Dead After Montana Dust Storm Causes Highway Pileup
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin
Aaron Carter's On-and-Off Fiancée Melanie Martin Shares Tearful Reaction to Singer's Sudden Death
Quentin Reeves and his sister Quanita Reeves were shot but survived. Here on September 26, 2020. Credit: Reeves Family
The Man These Siblings Say Shot Them Is Behind Bars — But Kim Kardashian Wants Him to Go Free
chance karnes
Groomsman Dies in Crash on Way to Wedding Reception a Day After His 20th Birthday: 'Rest Easy, Cowboy'
Muriel Michael killed in the crash were Xavier Brown, 25, of Wauseon; Deklin Jankowski, 9; Aurora Michael, 7, and Riggs Brown, 1.
Ohio Mom of 3 Dead Days After Crash That Killed Her Fiancé and Kids: 'Five Beautiful Angels'
Aaron McDonald and Irene Jaramillo
Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'
Ron and Beverly Barker
Woman Who Went Missing with Husband During RV Trip Reveals What Happened and How She Survived
2 Killed, 20 Injured After Car Drives Through Neb. Crowd at Memorial Day Event
2 Killed, 20 Injured After Accident Sends 2 Cars Into Crowd at Neb. Car Show: Police