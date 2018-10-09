Terrifying Car Crash Photo Serves as Powerful Reminder About Using Seat Belts

A group of drivers walked away from a horrific crash that left a truck on top of a car — thanks to their decision to wear seat belts.

On October 7, firefighters responded to the scene of a three-vehicle traffic accident in Prescott, Arizona, which occurred right outside of a local middle school.

When they arrived, they came across a shocking sight — a white pick-up truck had landed right-side up atop a red sedan. The female driver of the pick-up truck told authorities that a black truck had swerved into her car, causing her to lose control and sending her into oncoming traffic. The driver of the black car allegedly sped off and left the scene.

“She then traveled into oncoming southbound traffic, where she collided with [a] black car,” a press release from the fire department, posted to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, reads. “This impact caused her truck to flip through the air, where she then landed on top of the red sedan.”

Photographs of the accident show the right wheel of the truck breaking through the windshield of the sedan, which had its frontside entirely crushed. The front driver side corner of a another car, which was only a few feet away, was crumbled.

The scene of a three-vehicle traffic accident in Prescott, Arizona Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

There were two people in the red sedan, and one in the white truck and one in the other damaged car.

Miraculously, none of those who were involved in the wreck suffered any injuries, the department reported. Seat belts, they say, were the reason everyone was able to walk away that day.

“All the people involved were wearing their seatbelts,” the Prescott Fire Department said in their statement. “This is the second accident this week where the use of seatbelts has helped avert a tragedy and firefighters would once again like to remind everyone that the use of this simple device saves lives daily.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seat belts saved nearly 15,000 lives in 2016, but could have saved 2,500 other lives if everyone had used them. That same year, 262 children from the age of 8 to 12 were killed in crashes — half of those were not wearing their belt.

A study by the administration estimated that between 1960 and 2012, seat belts saved 329,715 lives. That’s more than all other vehicle safety technologies, including airbags, energy-absorbing steering assemblies and electronic stability control, combined.

The importance of seat belts has also come to national attention following a horrific accident involving a stretch limousine that left 20 people dead on Saturday in upstate New York. While the driver and a passenger in the front seat of a limo would have to wear seatbelts, passengers riding in the back are not required to.