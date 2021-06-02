"We are all at a loss of words and trying to push through," reads a GoFundMe page for the Rojas-Carrasco sisters, Melissa, 26, Jasmin, 22, and Priscilla, 16

Car Crash Kills 3 'Beautiful and Bright' Sisters on Way to Family Vacation: 'There Are No Words'

A vacation to Idaho took a devastating turn for one California family after three sisters were killed in a fiery car crash.

Melissa and Jasmin Rojas-Carrasco were identified as two of the four victims who died in Saturday's collision on Highway 95, the Idaho State Police confirmed in a press release.

Their younger sister Priscilla, 16, also died in the crash, according to a GoFundMe page that was set up on the family's behalf, but police did not identify her by name due to her age.

"We are all at a loss of words and trying to push through," the fundraiser reads. "There are no words to adequately describe the incredible lives of Melissa, Jasmin, and Priscilla. We love and miss you dearly."

Police said the head-on collision — which also killed 22-year-old Juan Pablo Farias — unfolded just before 2:30 p.m. on the highway, located south of Marsing, where the speed limit is 65 mph.

Investigators believe a Honda Civic was traveling north when it collided with a GMC Sierra pickup traveling in the southbound lane. The GMC then caught fire, which eventually destroyed the vehicle, according to their press release.

The Honda was carrying four people: Farias, of Vacaville, California, as well as Melissa, 26, Jasmin, 22, and Priscilla, of Oceanside, California. Two men, ages 21 and 16, and a woman, age 20, were inside the GMC, police said.

Tanya Hoebel, a witness at the scene, spoke to NBC affiliate KTVB after the crash and said she helped pull the three people out of the fiery GMC, despite being warned to stay away.

"A gentleman came walking towards me from the accident and told me not to proceed towards the accident," Hoebel recalled to the outlet. "And I said, 'Well, I can see flames from the vehicle, I can see smoke from the vehicle,' and he informed me that there was nothing we could do."

"For some reason, I just kept proceeding forward because I knew I had to," she added. "Whether I could help or not, I just wanted to know what I could do."

Her actions did make a difference, and the three people ended up surviving the collision. Police said all three were transported to a hospital via helicopter and ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I just hope that they are okay," Hoebel told KTVB. "I hope that I was able to give them a little bit of comfort and made them not quite as scared as they would have been if they were lying there alone."

The four people inside the Honda were all pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash and what Farias' relationship was to the sisters. Idaho State Police said they are investigating the incident.

In the wake of the tragedy, the GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with expenses related to bringing the sisters home, as well as their funeral service and burial. So far, it has raised over $19,000.

Another GoFundMe page was also set up by Lorena Rojas, who called the sisters "beautiful and bright young ladies." It has raised over $10,000.

On both fundraisers, the organizers indicated that Melissa, Jasmin and Priscilla were the three youngest Rojas daughters, but it is unclear how many other siblings they had.

"There are no words to describe the pain," Rojas wrote on the fundraiser. "Melissa, Jasmin, and Priscilla Rojas you will be missed."