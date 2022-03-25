Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say.

Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed in a separate statement that the car came to a "rolling stop" prior to turning in front of an oncoming semi-truck, described as a 1994 Peterbilt truck-tractor traveling in combination with a semi-trailer filled with gravel.

The truck struck the small Chevrolet carrying the Tishomingo High School students on its front-left side while traveling southbound on Oklahoma State Highway 22, per Oklahoma DPS.

All six girls riding in the Chevrolet were killed in the crash. The truck driver was not injured.

The deadly crash, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, involved students between the ages of 15 and 17, according to a crash report previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Students Killed Oklahoma, Tishomingo Credit: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Tishomingo community members have identified the six girls lost in the crash: Austin Holt, Brooklyn Triplett, Memory Wilson, Madison Robertson, Gracie Machado and Addison Gratz.

The group of students was headed off-campus for lunch when the collision occurred, NBC News reported.

"Our prayers are with each of the families involved and our community. This is an absolute tragedy which will have lifelong effects," the Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office said on Facebook in wake of the tragedy. "This community and families need our support and prayers at this time."

After the crash, "an event data recorder was removed, with consent, from the Chevrolet Spark," Oklahoma DPS said Thursday. The data stored on the recorder "was imaged with a software program" and "was consistent with witness statements" regarding the incident.

"A preliminary case review will be submitted to the US Attorney's Office in the Eastern District for review," the department said in Thursday's release.

Both the NTSB and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the crash.