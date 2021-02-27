Due to coronavirus restrictions, only Captain Sir Tom Moore's immediate family was allowed to attend the funeral

Captain Sir Tom Moore Laid to Rest, His Family Speaks at Moving Funeral: 'Your Spirit Lives On'

Capt. Sir Thomas Moore, the beloved veteran who raised millions of dollars for healthcare workers at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, was laid to rest and honored at a funeral on Saturday.

Soldiers of Yorkshire Regiment carried the coffin of the British World War II veteran into the crematorium in Bedford, England.

As the Union flag-draped coffin was being carried, Moore, who died earlier this month at 100, received a flypast of a World War II-era plane. A firing squad of 14 proceeded to fire three rounds in unison before the small service began, according to CNN.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the funeral service was only attended by Moore's immediate family: his two daughters, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, his four grandchildren and his sons-in-law.

The ceremony opened with the hit charity single Moore recorded with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir, "You'll Never Walk Alone," according to The Guardian.

Other songs played at the service included Dame Vera Lynn's "The White Cliffs of Dover," Alfie Boe's "I Vow To Thee My Country" and a specially recorded version of "Smile" by Michael Bublé.

"Daddy, you always told us 'best foot forward' and true to your word that's what you did last year, raising a fortune for the NHS and walking your way into the nation's hearts," his daughter Teixeira began her eulogy.

"Daddy, I am so proud of you," she continued. "What you achieved your whole life and especially in the last year. You may be gone but your message and your spirit lives on."

Speaking of her father's death, Ingram-Moore said, "We have lost a huge part of our family" and "we feel your loss with a deafening silence."

She added that her father would be watching the funeral and laughing, "Saying 'Don't be too sad as something has to get you in the end.' "

According to CNN, the family will inter Moore's ashes in Yorkshire once COVID-19 restrictions allow. Moore will rest with his parents and grandparents in the family plot.

Moore died on Feb. 2 at the age of 100, his family confirmed in a post on Twitter.

His death came shortly after he was hospitalized with pneumonia in Bedford on Jan. 31. He had tested positive for COVID-19 the week before, according to Ingram-Moore.

In April 2020, Moore, then 99, set out to walk 100 laps around his garden with the aid of a walker weeks before his 100th birthday to raise funds for the U.K.'s National Health Service.

His goal was to give back to healthcare staffers amid the crisis, as two years earlier, he'd received care from them after slipping and fracturing his hip, and was "eternally grateful" for their work, according to The Captain Tom Foundation.

Moore hoped to raise the equivalent of about $1,400 — and instead raised more than $45 million, according to ABC News.