Capt. Tom Moore, 100, Congratulates 5-Year-Old Double Amputee for Raising Over $1M with 6-Mile Walk

"Well done Tony. Haven't you done well," Captain Tom Moore told 5-year-old double amputee Tony Hudgell

Captain Tom Moore is congratulating 5-year-old double amputee Tony Hudgell on raising over £1.2 million for the London hospital that saved his life by walking more than 10 km (approximately 6 miles).

Hudgell, who had his legs amputated after he suffered near-fatal abuse from his birth parents when he was a baby, was inspired to walk and raise money for Evelina London Children's Hospital by Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran who raised over $40 million for the U.K.'s National Health Service by walking 100 laps in his backyard garden in April.

After Hudgell completed his own walk on his new prosthetic legs — and raised over £1.2 million in the process — Moore and his family shared a video congratulating the 5-year-old on his accomplishment.

"Well done Tony. Haven't you done well," Moore says at the start of the video.

His daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, then adds, "On behalf of Captain Tom and the entire family, we are so impressed by what you've done, Tony. It's absolutely incredible."

"Congratulations on raising a million pounds," Moore's grandson says. "That is truly amazing."

"Keep going," adds Moore's granddaughter, which leads to the whole family clapping for Hudgell as the video ends.

Hudgell, who is from Kings Hill in Kent, set out to raise £500 for the Evelina London Children's Hospital by walking a combined 10km in June.

Although he completed his initial goal over the weekend, Hudgell plans to keep walking daily until the month ends, his adopted parents told BBC News.

"As a family, we are all incredibly proud at what Tony has achieved," his father, Mark Hudgell, said. "The level of donation and the improvement in his walking over the past 26 days has blown away all expectations."

"The support and kind words we have received is phenomenal," Mark added. "From friends, the local community, throughout the UK and even worldwide."

Paula Hudgell, Tony's mom, told the outlet that he walked more than 800m on Saturday, having set a daily target of 300m. "I'm absolutely blown away," she said. "I'm speechless. It doesn't feel real."

Caroline Gormley, associate director of fundraising at Evelina London, said the hospital was "completely blown away by the generosity of those giving money to support Tony's incredible fundraising challenge."

"It has been truly inspiring following Tony's journey and seeing his confidence grow as the month has gone on," Gormley added.