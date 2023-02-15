Captain of Soccer Team in 2018 Thai Cave Rescue Dies from Head Injury in U.K.

One of the 12 boys dramatically rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died in the U.K.

Duangpetch Promthep, 17, was found unconscious in his dormitory in Leicestershire, England on Sunday, the BBC reported Wednesday. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Various reports in Thailand say Promthep, who the BBC said had attended a soccer academy in Leicestershire since late last year, suffered a head injury.

Promthep — known as "Dom" — was captain of the Thai boys' soccer team which was trapped inside a cave for over two weeks while exploring the Tham Luang cave complex in northern Thailand on June 23, when heavy rains and rising floodwaters blocked their escape.

In a statement released to PEOPLE, Leicestershire Police confirmed they are not treating the boy's death as suspicious.

"Shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday (12 February) police were called to a boarding school in Leicester Road, Market Harborough by the East Midlands Ambulance Service," read the statement. "The call concerned the welfare of a pupil. The pupil - a 17-year-old boy - was taken to hospital. He has since died. The boy's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The Thai government's public relations arm said on Facebook that Phromthep died due to an accident, per CNN. "The atmosphere at his house in Chiang Rai province was full of sorrow," PR Thailand's statement read, the outlet added.

Promthep, who turned 13 whilst he was trapped in the cave with his Wild Boars teammates, announced on Instagram in August 2022 that he had won a scholarship to join the Brooke House College Football Academy in Market Harborough, reported the BBC. "Today my dream has come true," he wrote.

Ian Smith, Principal of Brooke House College, said Wednesday that everyone at the school was "deeply saddened and shaken" by Promthep's death, added the BBC. "We unite in grief with all of Dom's family, friends, former teammates and those involved in all parts of his life, as well as everyone affected in any way by this loss in Thailand and throughout the college's global family," he continued.

Prachak Sutham, who was one of the boys rescued with Promthep, also paid tribute to him on social media, per the BBC.

"You told me to wait and see you play for the national team, I always believe that you would do it," he wrote. "When we met the last time before you left for England, I even jokingly told you that when you come back, I would have to ask for your autograph. Sleep well, my dear friend. We will always have 13 of us together."