Capt. Sir Tom Moore’s Daughter Says She Shielded Him from ‘Vile’ Trolls Before Death

Hannah Ingram-Moore said she did not share the hateful comments with her father to protect him

The family of Capt. Sir Tom Moore says they were flooded with hateful comments by trolls in the weeks leading up to his death, but shielded the late British hero from the "outrageous negativity" to protect him.

Moore, 100, who rose to prominence after raising more than $40 million for the U.K.'s National Health Service, died on Feb. 2 after testing positive for COVID-19 and battling pneumonia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said the family was hit with extreme "trolling" after a family vacation to Barbados in December, something she said was the "holiday of a lifetime" for her father.

Ingram-Moore told the BBC the family leaned on their "family resilience" and "emotional resilience" to power through the pain, but made sure to keep the hate from Moore, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July.

"We never told him, because I don't think he could ever have understood it," she said. "I think it would've broken his heart, honestly, if we said to him, 'People are hating us.' I couldn't tell him. Because how do you rationalize to a 100-year-old man that something so incredibly good can attract such horror? It's hard."

Still, the grieving daughter says that focusing on her father's legacy of "hope and joy" has helped her remain focused on what really matters.

"It really did hurt and it really is hard to deal with but we have dealt with it and they will not win, they will never make this amazing thing negative," she told the BBC, per Reuters.

Ingram-Moore also noted that the family is staying focused on the "massive majority of people who we connect with" as opposed to a "vile minority."

Image zoom Capt. Sir Thomas Moore and his daughter Hannah | Credit: Emma Sohl - Capture the Light Photography via Getty

She said she and her family were able to share "lovely goodbyes" with Moore before his death, and that they will remain focused on looking on the bright side.