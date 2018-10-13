Cancer Survivor Says He Was Told to Leave Gas Station Because of His Disfigured Face

A cancer survivor, who lost his nose and an eye, was left mortified after he claims he was told to leave a South Carolina gas station because of his appearance.

According to the man’s daughter Brandy Evans, her father Kirby Evans, 65, was picking up a bite to eat at Forks Pit Stop when he was discriminated against for his disfigured face.

After buying a pack of donuts and a drink, Brandy alleges in a post shared on Facebook that the store’s owner “grabbed him by his shirt and pulled him into her office.”

Brandy then claims the owner, who she identified as Donna Crosby later said, “If he was going to eat in here he would have to cover his face.”

Distraught over the entire experience, Kirby left the gas station “in tears” before telling his daughter what happened.

Seven years ago, Kirby had surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer caused by an uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells arising from the squamous cells in the epidermis, the skin’s outermost layer.

“He cannot help what the cancer did to him,” Brandy wrote. “My father is the strongest man I know but, as he told me what happened to him, I watched tears roll out of his eye. It hurt me to see him hurt like this, especially over something he cannot help.”

Brandy also explained her father cannot afford reconstructive surgery as he’s on a fixed income. He is also unable to wear an eye patch because “it rubs the eye socket raw and where his nose was.”

“It has to stay open and nothing is to touch that area that might it rub it raw.”

Since the incident, Brandy created a GoFundMe for her father and has raised $39,400.

Forks Pit Stop did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.