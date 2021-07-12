Cancer Survivor and Astronaut-in-Training Hayley Arceneaux Reveals Secrets from SpaceX Prep

Hayley Arceneaux is heading to space — and along the way, she's taking PEOPLE readers inside her out-of-this-world experience by sharing her personal diary entries. Though the 29-year-old has a career as a physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where she beat cancer at the age of 10, Arceneaux is adding astronaut to her resume by training for the first all-civilian mission into outer space alongside billionaire Jared Isaacman (the Shift4 Payments CEO who is sponsoring the SpaceX flight), Christopher Sembroski and Dr. Sian Proctor. Together they are striving to "inspire support for the lifesaving work of St. Jude," the hospital says of its $200 million fundraising goal. Before the Inspiration4 crew blasts off to space this fall, check people.com for more entries from Arceneaux's diary.

Every day of my life, there is some aspect of Inspiration4 preparation — exercise, study, planning, etc. Every few weeks we train either on site at SpaceX in California or another location for specialized sessions. Spending time in June at SpaceX was extra special to me because it was the first time the four of us trained together in the simulator of the Dragon capsule that will be orbiting the Earth, more than 500 km (311 miles) above our atmosphere, which is deeper into space than the International Space Station. At one point, we got into our assigned seats for the first time, while wearing our space suits. As I sat in my window seat in the leftmost position, I looked to my right at my crewmates Sian, Chris and Jared, and it just all felt so right and exciting. It felt like we were all exactly where we were supposed to be. This was one of those moments that made it feel so real.

Hayley Arceneaux Chris Sembroski, Dr. Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman and Hayley Arceneaux | Credit: Courtesy SpaceX

One big takeaway is that we'll be in close quarters! The capsule is 26-feet high and 13-feet wide on the outside — that's pretty tight for four people to live in for three days, which is the duration of our mission. Going through the motions of how we will live in it is important as there is little room for error. For this training session, we dressed in our space suits and went over how to attach and remove our seat restraints to keep us from floating around, how to go to the bathroom (it's a hidden compartment behind a panel), how to eat the space food, and how to sleep.

