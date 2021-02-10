The woman was found dead outside her home, police say

Canadian Woman, 68, Dies from Extreme Cold During Walk Home from Next Door Neighbor's House

A 68-year-old Canadian woman in British Columbia was found dead on Sunday outside her home after walking back from her neighbor's house in the extreme cold.

The temperature that evening was -43.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Investigation determined that the deceased; a female (68 years old), had been visiting her friend and next-door neighbor the night before at which she consumed alcohol. She departed the friend's home around 1:00am, however; tragically, did not make it back inside her own home," Sgt. Damon Werrell said in a press release.

The statement adds, "She was discovered by her friend the next morning, and it was at this time that emergency services were called."

There is an extreme cold weather warning in British Columbia this week.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," an advisory on the Canadian Government's website says. "Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."

The advisory continues, "Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia."

Residents are also expected to travel with at least one other person or remain in contact with friends or family if they must leave their home.

Royal Canadian Mountain Police in British Columbia declined to further comment on the woman's death as the investigation with the B.C. Coroner's Service is ongoing.