School Janitor Wins $5 Million Jackpot in the Canadian Lottery — But Still Won't Quit His Job!

One Canadian janitor who recently won the British Columbia Lottery may now be a millionaire, but that doesn’t mean he plans on quitting his day job.

Days after celebrating his birthday, Vito Halasan received quite the present when he discovered that all six numbers on his Lotto 6/49 ticket were a match for the $5 million ($7 million CAD) jackpot from the April 27, 2019 draw.

“I remember scanning my ticket and seeing all these numbers,” the Surrey, Canada native, 58, said according to a release by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. “I have really blurry vision, so I had to hold the ticket right up to my face. I couldn’t believe it.”

The moment was particularly special for Halasan, who moved from the Philippines to Canada in 2009 to give his family a better life.

“I buy lottery tickets so I can dream,” the father of three and grandfather of four explained. “I dream of being able to take care of my kids and make their future better. Now we’ll be able to buy a nice house for my children and grandchildren.”

As Halasan wants to make sure he can give his family as much as possible, said he doesn’t plan on quitting his job as a school janitor. He does plan, however, to work fewer hours now.

After realizing he won the jackpot, Halasan said he called his daughter in a panic but she was initially skeptical.

“He sat me down at the table,” his daughter told BCLC. “And then he whispered really quietly to me that he won $7 million dollars.”

“I didn’t believe him,” she added. “We had to check online several times.”

Canada’s Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Each draw includes the main jackpot, as well as a guaranteed prize draw for $1 million.