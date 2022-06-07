Canadian Hiker Dies on Grand Canyon Trail a Month Before Her Wedding: 'She Wouldn't Give Up'

A woman from Canada died three miles before completing a hike on Grand Canyon Trail with her fiancé

A woman from Canada died while on the Grand Canyon Trail just before her wedding day and birthday.

Melanie Goodine was hiking on the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse on June 2 when she became distressed, the National Park Service said.

The 41-year-old had hiked along the Colorado River earlier that day. Someone alerted the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center at 5:50 pm. local time and rescue personnel tried to resuscitate her. Witnesses also gave her CPR but "all attempts were unsuccessful," the NPS said.

NPS is currently investigating the death along with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

"All visitors to Grand Canyon should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in shade during the heat of the day, watching for signs of distress in traveling companions, and dressing appropriately for the weather, which includes light-colored and loose-fitting clothing. The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day," the NPS added.

Goodine, who is from the Niagra Region in Ontario, died just before her 42nd birthday. She wanted to do one more hike before her wedding day, which was set for July 15, her fiancé Steven Spicer told CTV News Ottawa.

"It was something she had to do and I had to do it with her," Spicer said.

During their hike, temperatures reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

A warning was also issued on Sunday as temperatures in the canyon were likely to get as high as 106 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Ottawa Citizen.

"She did get very tired on the last half-mile and somebody said they were going to call 911 and she said she wasn't going to let anybody help her over [the ridge] unless it was me. She wouldn't give up. What happened happens instantly," Spicer told CTV News.

The couple had less than three miles left on their trek.

Spicer shared that he and Goodine had dreams to head south and open a bar. They already owned property in Belize.