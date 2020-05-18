Canada Snowbirds Captain Dies in Crash During Tour to Raise Spirits During Coronavirus

Video of the incident appears to show Jennifer Casey's jet going into a nosedive before she ejected

A 35-year-old member of the Royal Canadian Air Force has died this weekend after her jet went into a nosedive shortly after takeoff.

Capt. Jennifer Casey — a public affairs officer for the famed Canadian air acrobatics team known as the Snowbirds — was killed on Sunday when she and a pilot ejected from their stalled plane seconds before it slammed into the front yard of a home in Kamloops, British Columbia, the CBC reported.

The pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, experienced serious but not life-threatening injuries, the Snowbirds said in an update to their Twitter account in the hours after the crash.

“Our thoughts are with the families of Captain Casey and Captain MacDougall, as well as the entire Canadian Forces Snowbirds team, as they grieve this terrible loss," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Sunday. "I would also like to thank the emergency personnel in Kamloops who responded so quickly to this tragic incident."

The Snowbirds, known for their nine-jet formation, have been on tour across Canada to boost morale during the coronavirus pandemic in an effort named "Operation Inspiration."

“For the past two weeks, the Snowbirds have been flying across the country to lift up Canadians during these difficult times," Trudeau said. "Every day, they represent the very best of Canada and demonstrate excellence through incredible skill and dedication."

Image zoom The Snowbirds, the Royal Canadian Air Force air acrobatics team Sebastien St-Jean/AFP/Getty

"Their flyovers across the country put a smile on the faces of Canadians everywhere and make us proud," Trudeau added.

A video of the terrifying incident shows two jets flying near each other when one of them quickly darts upward before rolling and entering into a nosedive. As the plane falls, two occupants — Casey and MacDougall — are seen ejecting from the aircraft. They fall behind a wooded area and out of the camera's sight.

"Just as I'm walking outside we hear this huge 'boom' and we come out and we just look down the street and there's just this big, huge thing of flames and smoke," a Kamloops resident told CTV, according to CNN.

"It was quite emotional, quite scary," they added. "I was shaking."

The Snowbirds posted a statement to their Twitter account following the tragic crash.

"We are deeply saddened and grieve alongside Jenn’s family and friends," they wrote. "Our thoughts are also with the loved ones of Captain MacDougall. We hope for a swift recovery from his injuries."