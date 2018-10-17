Canada Legalizes Marijuana & Intends to Pardon Previous Offenders: 'It Was Extremely Emotional'

Canada became only the second country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana on Wednesday, preceded only by Uruguay.

Canada allows provinces to determine age requirements and marketing restrictions, according to Business Insider. The government said on Wednesday that it is aiming to facilitate the pardon process for people who were jailed for having small quantities of marijuana, The New York Times reported.

“I’m having a plaque made with the date and time and everything. This is never actually going to be smoked. I’m going to keep it forever,” Ian Power, who bought marijuana in St. John’s, told CNN.

It remains illegal to travel to or from Canada with marijuana, according to CNN. Recreational marijuana usage is legal in nine American states and Washington, D.C.