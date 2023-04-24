Alex Cooper Is Engaged! 'Call Her Daddy' Host Reveals How Fiancé Matt Kaplan Popped the Question

Kaplan, who was nicknamed "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" on the podcast, met Cooper on a Zoom call in 2020

By
Published on April 24, 2023 06:07 PM
Alex Cooper Confirms Engagement to Matt KaplanPhoto Credit: Aaron Idelson
Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan. Photo: Aaron Idelson

Alex Cooper is engaged!

The 28-year-old Call Her Daddy host confirmed her engagement to 39-year-old Hollywood producer Matt Kaplan in an interview published Monday by W Magazine.

Page Six was first to report the rumored engagement on April 20.

Cooper said Kaplan popped the question on March 3 at their home in Los Angeles after being lured out of the house for a fake photoshoot. The podcast star returned home later that evening to find candles, music and a special scavenger hunt that led her into the arms of her now-fiancé.

"I like, blacked out," Cooper told W, recalling the moment Kaplan officially popped the question. "I think I said yes at first. It was very surreal."

Kaplan and Cooper met on a Zoom call in 2020. He was nicknamed "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" on Cooper's podcast to keep his true identity a secret.

Marriage was something Cooper wasn't necessarily sure she wanted at first. But during a November 2022 date night at the restaurant Giorgio Baldi, she let Kaplan know he could propose "whenever he wanted."

"He was beaming, because he had accepted that maybe we wouldn't get married," she recalled to W.

Alex Cooper Confirms Engagement to Matt KaplanPhoto Credit: Aaron Idelson
Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan. Aaron Idelson

Before Kaplan got down on one knee, Cooper completed a romantic scavenger hunt he had put together for her. She began the search by playing a video on a computer, which showed Kaplan in "the same exact outfit that he wore on our first Zoom meeting together."

"He talked about our relationship and his love for me, and then he asked me to open the card sitting there and to follow the scavenger hunt around the house," she said in her interview with W.

As she walked around, Cooper saw each room was decorated with photos and keepsakes to match various different themes. The last one, she said, was "was a glass of champagne and a card" with a special message: "Meet me down by the Buddha."

Following directions, Cooper made her way out to a 500-pound Buddha that a woman had placed in the courtyard near their home. There she found Kaplan surrounded by their two dogs as he got down on bended knee and asked for her hand in marriage.

"You're my soulmate, the love of my life," Kaplan said, according to Cooper. "You make me a better man. Please do me the honor of marrying me."

Alex Cooper attends Cosmopolitan's celebration of the launch of CosmoTrips and Fêtes cover star Laura Harrier at Skybar on September 29, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Alex Cooper. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Elsewhere in her interview, Cooper told W Magazine that Kaplan has been "so supportive of my career," which she said was intimidating to men she had dated in the past.

"Matt has always been my biggest supporter," she said. "It's very attractive to have a man not be intimidated by a woman's extreme success."

