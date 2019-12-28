California Woman Rescued After She Was Heard Screaming Following Fall Off 100-Foot Cliff

Image zoom California Woman Rescued After Falling Off 100-Foot Cliff SEB/Twitter

A California woman was airlifted to safety early Friday morning after she tumbled 100 feet off a clip in Palos Verdes.

At around 8 a.m., officials received a call about a female hiker at the bottom of a ravine, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells PEOPLE.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed to the public, was discovered by fellow hikers who heard her screams for help.

Once they located the woman, they realized they were unable to reach her and dialed 911.

Emergency responders with LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded to the scene and performed a hoist rescue.

VIDEO: Palos Verdes, fall from 100’ cliff. #LASD Air Rescue 5 on scene working with @LACoFDPIO ground crews inserting LASD SEB Tactical Medics to conduct a hoist rescue. Patient was treated and airlifted to trauma center. @lacfd pic.twitter.com/EobIvem3YR — SEB (@SEBLASD) December 27, 2019

LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau shared footage of the harrowing rescue on Twitter, documenting the moment the woman was airlifted to safety.

In the clip, officials can be seen lowering themselves down from a helicopter to the woman, who was trapped in a mass of rocks near a shore of crushing waves.

The spokesman for LASD tells PEOPLE the woman was transported to the trauma center of a nearby hospital.

It is not immediately clear as to how the woman fell or how long she had been at the bottom of the cliff until help arrive, LASD says.

Her condition at this time is unknown.