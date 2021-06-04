California Woman Is Reunited with Wallet She Lost 46 Years Ago: ‘It’s Really Wonderful’

Colleen Distin's wallet was found as the Majestic Ventura Theater underwent remodeling during the COVID-19 pandemic

Thanks to social media, and a chance discovery, a lost wallet was returned to its owner more than four decades after it went missing inside a Southern California movie theater.

While the Majestic Ventura Theater underwent remodeling during the COVID-19 pandemic, workers stumbled across a surprising find — a red wallet that had somehow ended up in the theater's attic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The other day one of our employees was changing out some light bulbs and the chandelier dropped a couple of inches, and we had to fix it," theater employee Tom Stevens told KEYT, adding that he climbed into the attic to help.

In an interview with the Fresno Bee, Stevens said the red wallet was in an area littered with candy bar wrappers, soda cans, and movie stubs.

After opening it, Stevens said the item contained old photos, a Grateful Dead concert ticket, and the name of the item's owner: Collen Distin. He turned to social media to find out more.

"Does anyone know Colleen Distin?" he wrote on the theater's Facebook page. "While doing some maintenance we have found her wallet. There are a bunch of pictures of people, and they are super cool from that era also. Someone may want them. So if you are, or if you know Colleen, drop us a line and we will have it here for you!"

The post generated a lot of attention on social media, and eventually, Distin was alerted to the wallet she had lost 46 years ago.

"It is really wonderful, it really is," Distin, who still lives in Ventura, told KEYT of having her wallet returned. "I am kind of emotional."

RELATED VIDEO: Grieving Grandfather Handed a Toddler $20 in Target for the Most Heartbreaking Reason

Distin was especially delighted to find the photographs of her mother that were inside the wallet.

"Pictures of my mom which was really sweet because she passed away a couple of years ago," she said. "Holy crap. It is hard to explain the feeling that I had because it is kind of an emotional one and excitement."

While they may never know how the wallet ended up in the attic, Stevens is happy to have played a part in its return.