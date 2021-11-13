"We got to the car and I just said, 'No, I can't get into this car,' " Emily Johnson recalled of going into labor with her son Thomas

Calif. Woman Gives Birth on Her Front Lawn — and the Moment Is Captured on Their Ring Camera!

A California newborn made quite a memorable entrance last week when he arrived on his parents' front lawn — and the moment was captured on their Ring security camera.

Emily Johnson, of Vacaville, told NBC affiliate KCRA that she was on her way to the hospital last Thursday night after going into labor with her son Thomas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But as things turned out, Emily never made it there before her eager newborn arrived in dramatic fashion, right on her front lawn.

"I joke that I was like a cow giving birth in the field because once I got to the hospital, I had grass clippings falling right off me and the nurses were wiping dirt off my knee and I'm like, 'Oh, I did give birth in the lawn,' " the new mom recalled to KCRA. "I never want to do that again."

Emily said she had been trying for a baby for approximately six months before getting pregnant with Thomas, according to the outlet.

"I was really eager to be done," she told KCRA. "I was hoping he was going to come early, but we never really knew."

Last Thursday, Emily started having contractions — but because they started a week earlier than her expected due date, and the contractions were happening every 10 minutes for about three hours, the Vacaville mom assumed she had more time to wait, KCRA reported.

That is until the contractions suddenly started getting closer.

"The contractions went from three minutes to two minutes to one minute in a matter of 20 to 30 minutes," Emily recalled. "And we are like, 'Oh, we got to get into the car we have to go.' "

Emily and her husband Michael Johnson rushed out to the car, assuming they'd get to the hospital quickly since they live only five minutes away.

But once Emily made it to the front seat of the vehicle, everything changed.

"We got to the car and I just said, 'No, I can't get into this car,' " she recalled to KCRA. "I'm just like, 'I'm going to get on the grass. I'm going to be here. This is my spot.' "

RELATED VIDEO: California Woman Gives Birth on Side of the Road After Husband Crashes Car

And so she did.

While Emily was laying on the ground, her mom Kristy Sparks pulled up to the home — just in the nick of time — and prepared to greet her newborn grandchild, the outlet reported.

First responders were also called to the scene in a whirlwind moment that was captured on the Johnsons' Ring camera, per KCRA.

"By the time [first responders] walked up to me, I had a baby in my arms crying," Sparks recalled to KCRA. "It was unreal."

After her son's dramatic entrance, Emily told the outlet, "I just laid back in the grass and took a nice deep breath... It was so much pain and discomfort."

Now at home with their healthy baby, Emily and Michael said they not only have a great story to tell Thomas one day but also some footage to go along with it.

"I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be on the camera,' " Michael explained to KCRA. "I'm going to watch this and we share this."