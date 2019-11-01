California Woman Gives Birth in Hotel After She’s Forced to Evacuate Amid Wildfire

Image zoom James and Rachel Page and daughter Penelope Courtesy Napa Valley Midwife

A California woman gave new meaning to the phrase room service when she gave birth inside a hotel room after the Kincade Fire forced her to evacuate.

James and Rachel Page were evacuated on Saturday from their home in Windsor, just days before she was due to give birth to the couple’s second child, the Napa Valley Register reported.

They first went to stay with friends in Rohnert Park, but eventually moved to somewhere more private, as Rachel knew she would soon be giving birth, and had long planned on having a home birth.

“Things were definitely moving along,” she told the outlet. “I had an idea something was going to happen.”

With the clock ticking, the couple wound up at the Andaz Napa hotel in Napa, and Rachel gave birth to daughter Penelope on Monday with the help of midwives Heather Hilton, Bee Lauher and Kristina Parks, of Napa Valley Midwives, according to the Register.

Image zoom Courtesy Napa Valley Midwife

“I just had to change my mindset of, ‘This might be the space,’” Rachel told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I meditated the night before, and I meditated in the morning. I was trying to do things to just remain calm, because the last two days had been so stressful.”

RELATED: Couple’s Wedding Photoshoot Amid Calif. Wildfire Goes Viral: ‘Our New Normal’ in Wine Country

The Andaz Napa was unaware of the goings-on in the Pages’ room, and even received concerned calls from fellow guests who’d heard loud noises, the Register reported.

“We said, ‘Everything is fine. We just had a baby,’” Hilton recalled. “We explained [that] we didn’t need them to call for assistance.”

Image zoom Napa Valley Midwives Courtesy Napa Valley Midwife

Added Lauher to the Chronicle, “We kind of don’t ask permission for that.”

The Napa Valley Midwives celebrated Penelope’s 9 lb., 3 oz. arrival with a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to this amazing and brave family,” they wrote. “Evacuated from their Windsor home. Mama Rachel Page was fearless as she powerfully pushed her baby out at the Andaz Napa [hotel]. Welcome to the world with LOVE sweet girl!! You filled our day with smiles and joy.”

RELATED VIDEO: Wildfires Are Sweeping Across California Causing Thousands to Evacuate

Meanwhile, Rachel said that as exciting as the birth was, she was disappointed her daughter Scarlett, 2, was unable to immediately meet her sister, as she was staying safe with family in Sacramento.

“I learned a lot through this pregnancy. I learned to trust my body, to trust my intuition. In life, things just happen, and sometimes they stack on top of each other,” the new mom told the Chronicle. “You just have to be prepared and roll with things and hope for the best.”