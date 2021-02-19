The 26-year-old from Vista, California, has not been identified

Calif. Woman Dies After Being Swept Out of Popular But Teacherous Maui Swimming Hole the Waioka Pond

A California woman died this week in Maui after she was swept away in a flash flood.

The 26-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released, is from Vista, California, the Maui County Fire Department said in a news release Thursday.

The fire department said that first responders arrived at Waioka Pond, also known as the Venus Pools, around 10 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call that multiple swimmers had been swept away in a flash flood.

Upon arrival at Waioka Pond — which had stormy conditions on Thursday — responders found that two of the swimmers had been able to climb out of the water before they were swept away.

Another swimmer who had been swept into the ocean was able to swim back to shore, but the 26-year-old woman was still missing.

After an "extensive land and air search" conducted by fire personnel with the help of local residents, the woman was discovered on a rocky shoreline some three and a half hours later, around 1:30 p.m. The Maui County Fire Department said that she was found "unresponsive."

She was "airlifted to a landing zone by Air 1, where they were met by medics, who pronounced the victim dead at the scene," the fire department said.

Maui was under Area Flood Advisory and a Flash Flood Watch on Thursday, and there is signage at the pond's trailhead warning of flash floods.