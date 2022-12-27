Calif. Woman Dead After Artificial Christmas Tree Sparks Fire at the Home of Her Fiancés Family

Destiny Abdrazack died in a Sacramento County house fire that began early Christmas morning after she and her fiancé's family fell asleep with the Christmas lights on

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Published on December 27, 2022 02:25 PM
Destiny Abdrazack, California Woman Dead After Artificial Christmas Tree Sparks Fire
Photo: GoFundMe

A 22-year-old woman from California has died after an artificial Christmas tree caught fire while she visited her fiancé's family for the holiday.

According to the news station KCRA-TV, Destiny Abdrazack died after being pulled from a house fire in Sacramento County around 2 a.m. Christmas morning.

Per the outlet, investigators said an electrical short from an artificial Christmas caused the blaze inside the home, which did not have working smoke detectors.

Neighbor Brandy Byers told the outlet that she heard family members call out for Abdrazack after they escaped the burning home.

"They were screaming, 'Destiny! There's someone inside! There's someone inside!' There's nothing any of us could do," she told KCRA.

Ernest Isom, the father of Abdrazack's fiancé, told the outlet that the family left their Christmas lights on before falling asleep.

"Unfortunately, they wanted to keep the lights on until the last minute, and we all happen to fall asleep," he recalled. "And we had an instant, seconds to get out."

"It was fast, and that's how quick it went," Isom added. "I'm talking minutes."

The Red Cross advises installing smoke detectors on every level of a home, testing them every month, and speaking with family members about an escape plan in the event of a fire.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to raise money for Abdrazack's funeral costs.

"Destiny is one of the most beautiful souls that crossed our paths," a description on the page read. "She is no longer earth side, but she will always be with us."

The campaign has raised nearly $4,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED VIDEO: Jay Leno Shares the Shocking Details of His Burn Accident: "My Face Was on Fire"

"I seen the fire. The damage and it was heartbreaking to watch," one donor wrote on the page. "So sorry to all of you and pray for you all."

Isom told KCRA that the house was completely destroyed, but they are thankful for their lives, and for Abdrazack, who helped alert them to the flames.

"Unfortunately, she was the one who yelled fire, and that's the sad part," he said. "She saved our lives."

