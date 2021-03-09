Calif. University Offers to Pay Students So They Don’t Travel During Spring Break amid COVID

The $75 grants at UC Davis will be limited to the first 750 qualified entries, according to the university

A university in California is offering students an incentive not to travel during spring break as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The University of California, Davis announced in a press release on Friday that it would pay students a $75 grant if they did not travel during the March 20-24 break.

"Planning a staycation for spring break? Get $75 to add some excitement to your week and support a local Davis business by applying for the @HealthyDavisTogether Spring Break Grant," UC Davis wrote in an Instagram post.

Grants will be limited to the first 750 qualified entries, but a spokesperson for the university said they've already seen a great deal of interest.

"We're trying to give the students a positive experience during this period of time by offering these incentives," UC Davis' Melissa Blouin told ABC affiliate KXTV. "We definitely have had a very positive reaction."

Blouin explained that students must submit a proposal and application form in order to be considered for the grant.

If chosen, the grant money can be used at certain businesses within the city of Davis, which the university hopes will promote "staycations" for students.

"One of them is called a 'Get Active' grant, another one is 'Get Artsy'. A 'Home Improvement' grant, and then a 'Let's Stay In' grant," Blouin explained to KXTV. "And each of those is linked to a different business within the Davis community where students who receive the grant can pick up a gift card at the store location."

Chancellor Gary May explained in a letter to the campus community that students have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to apply for the grant.

Applicants must be registered as a UC Davis student living full-time in Davis, must be staying in the city for spring break, and must have a scheduled COVID-19 test during the break, KXTV reported.

"As per state guidance, all non-essential travel should be avoided, and staying local is a good way to do your part in slowing the spread of COVID-19," UC Davis wrote in its Instagram post.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 3.6 million cases and 54,377 deaths attributed to coronavirus in California, according to the The New York Times.

In Yolo County, where Davis is located, there have been at least 12,988 total cases. However, the county has seen a 41 percent decline in new daily cases over the last two weeks, the Times reported.