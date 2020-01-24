70-Year-Old California Tourist Dies After Boogie Boarding Incident in Hawaii

Nestor Dayoan Facebook

A California man passed away after swimming in a lagoon in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Nestor Dayoan, 70, died after an incident in the waters off the coast of Ko Olina on Wednesday, Honolulu Department of the Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE.

The incident occurred shortly after noon in Lagoon 4, Honolulu Emergency Service Department told PEOPLE. Officials said Honolulu Ocean Safety and Emergency Medical Services both responded to a call of a swimmer in distress around 12:20 p.m.

The tourist was on a boogie board when he got in trouble in the water, authorities said. The specifics of the incident was not disclosed.

According to Honolulu Emergency Service Department, bystanders jumped into action and were able to bring Dayoan to shore, where lifeguards and paramedics administered life-saving measures.

Dayoan was in critical condition when he was rushed to the Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, officials said. He died after arriving at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Honolulu Department of the Medical Examiner could not confirm Dayoan’s cause of death.

According to HIOceanSafety.com, a website created by Hawaii Department of Health’s Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System branch, there have been a total of 682 fatal ocean drownings between 2008 and 2017 — 55 percent of which involved tourists. Statistics gathered by the department also showed that visitors were 10 times more likely to drown than Hawaii residents.

“Being in the ocean is more physically demanding on your body than swimming in a pool, pond, river or creek. Anyone intending to snorkel, swim or participate in other water activities should be an experienced ocean swimmer familiar with the risks and dangers associated with high surf, strong currents, and waves breaking in shallow water,” a page on the website reads.

“It is also important to know your current health and fitness condition before going into the ocean. Certain individuals have a higher risk of injury when participating in any kind of physical activity, including ocean-related activities.”