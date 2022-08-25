California to Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035: 'It's the Action We Must Take,' Says Gov. Newsom

California has voted to ban new sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.

The California Air Resources Board voted on the measure Thursday afternoon. Per CNBC, starting in 2026, the regulation will also set targets to increase production of cleaner vehicles before the ban takes places.

The rules will not impact used vehicles, CNN reported.

"California now has a groundbreaking, world-leading plan to achieve 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035," said the state's governor, Gavin Newsom, according to NPR. "It's ambitious, it's innovative, it's the action we must take if we're serious about leaving the planet better off for future generations."

"This is monumental," California Air Resources Board member Daniel Sperling told CNN. "This is the most important thing that CARB has done in the last 30 years. It's important not just for California, but it's important for the country and the world."

The move comes as countries around the world begin shifting away from gas-powered vehicles that emit carbon and other harmful air pollutants through fuel in an effort to combat rising global temperatures.

"The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution," Newsom said in a statement to The New York Times prior to the vote.

Beginning in 2026, at least 35% of new vehicles for sale in California must come with zero emissions, according to the proposal. That number would increase to 51% in 2028, 68% in 2030 and 100% in 2035.

Close up of a charging electric car. Getty

Toyota has already signaled its support for the ban. In a Twitter thread posted on Tuesday the automaker said it "continues to share the vision of greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction and carbon neutrality goals" with California and its regulators.

"In our recent communication, we acknowledged CARB's leadership in climate policies and its authority to set vehicle emissions standards under the Clean Air Act," Toyota wrote.

Newsom's office welcomed the support, writing in response, "Thanks Toyota for joining us & other major automakers in the fight to reduce pollution so families have cleaner air."

The measure also has its critics, including John Bozzella, president of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation trade group, who called the proposed new standards "extremely challenging," according to The Hill.

"Whether or not these requirements are realistic or achievable is directly linked to external factors like inflation, charging and fuel infrastructure, supply chains, labor, critical mineral availability and pricing, and the ongoing semiconductor shortage," Bozzella explained in a written statement, per the outlet.

"These are complex, intertwined and global issues well beyond the control of either [The California Air Resources Board] or the auto industry," he added.

California's new measure is the latest move in the United States' efforts to combat climate change.

Last week, President Joe Biden signed a $430 billion bill considered to be the biggest climate package in U.S. history that aims to battle climate change and reduce domestic greenhouse gas emissions, according to Reuters.