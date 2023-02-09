Human Interest California Teen Spreads Cheer by Sending Colorful Socks to Seniors in Assisted Living Plus, how one commuter is adding some kindness to bus stops across Denver, Colorado By Staff Author Published on February 9, 2023 03:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Elle Gianelli decided to put a smile on seniors' faces by sharing her love of silly socks at a time when they didn't have access to their usual activities during the pandemic. Now she's sent socks to facilities in 40 states and hopes to hit all 50. Plus, learn about the bus stop benches committed to giving people a little relief — and a smile.